Doss to continue basketball career at Iowa Western

Marion senior and last season’s basketball captain Shaun Doss inked his intentions last Tuesday to play basketball for Iowa Western next season

After leading his team in scoring during a season that saw the Patriots win an opening round game of the state tournament, Marion senior Shaun Doss is continuing his basketball career far away from the midsouth, signing a national letter of intent this past Tuesday to play for the Iowa Western Reivers next season.

The Patriots captain says that the opportunity to continue devloping his game at the Division 1 JUCO school while traveling the country at the same time led him to his decision to sign with the Reivers, who went 25-7 last season.

“I feel like it was a good fit for me and I felt like I could get away from home and accomplish some things,” Doss said.

One of the biggest things Doss wanted to prove to schools, prior to signing with Iowa Western, was that he could drive while dribbling with his nondominant left hand. The future Reivers player says he spent a good portion of last summer developing the skill.

“I stayed in the gym the whole summer working on it,” Doss said. “I feel pretty confident in it… There was this drill Coach Clay had us doing where we had on, they were kind of like, ‘drunk goggles’. We had to dribble down the court with offhand the whole time. We had to pound the ball the whole time in one spot and dribble the ball with two hands.”

Along with his ability to drive left, Marion head coach Irving Clay says that the Marion senior vastly improved his ability to shoot the basketball, evident by Doss leading the Patriots in scoring last season.

“His shooting really picked up,” Clay said. “We worked a lot on his shooting in the off-season.

Shaun has a great midrange game and now he’s able to put the ball on the floor and create his own shot. That’ll be a big plus for him.”

While Doss’s ability to score points impressed Iowa Western coaches and Marion fans alike, Clay is proudest of Doss for the work he put in in the classroom. Academics could carry Doss, who graduates from Marion with a 3.7 GPA, further on the court than his natural skills, according to Clay.

“Some kids lose sight of that,” Clay said.

“Academics is the most important thing. That’s the vehicle that can get you further than basketball is academics. When you go to college, man you have to be able to go to class, you got to be able to function and there are folks who fall by the waste-side and you have the ability to move up because you have your academics and they didn’t. They may be an All-American. But, if you have your academics, you move up, get better and you get opportunities.

Opportunities are there when you keep that grade point average where you can still be able to play versus flunking out. That’s so important to me personally. You have to be a student athlete and that’s what he is. He is a student athlete.”

Doss says in the classroom he will focus on studying physical therapy, a subject suggested to him by his mother who, according to Doss, is responsible for 99 percent of his work ethic.

“I was looking at physical education but I think I’m going to branch off to physical therapy,” Doss said. “My mom is in that same field and I think I can get used to doing it… She’s a hard worker. My dad is too. I’m pretty sure that’s where I got it from.”

While at Iowa Western, Doss says he will focus on continuing to improve his shooting and ball handling along with his strength.

“I feel like, if I make my ball handling a little bit more and I make my shot more consistent, I’ll be unstoppable,” Doss said.

The Marion senior hopes that his journey will not end in Iowa, but that he will move on from there to a Division 1 Men’s Basketball program and continue to grow on the court.

“My main goal is to leave there with a Division 1 scholarship and my second goal is to get better, basically,” Doss said.

And his former head coach believes Doss has the ability to do just that and play basketball on any court he desires.

“He’s a workaholic” Clay said of Doss. “He’s going to work. He’s not afraid of the work. So, he’s going to be successful wherever he goes and whatever he does because of his work ethics… We’re proud of his and we’re looking for big things out of him.”

By Collins Peeples