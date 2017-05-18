Even the ‘ honey holes’ go sour…

Sharp Family named 2017 Crittenden County Farm Family of the Year

Crawfordsville farmer earns Extension Service, Farm Bureau honors

County Extension Staff Chair-Ag The Jamey Sharp Family of Crawfordsville has been chosen as Crittenden County's Farm Family of the Year for 2017, according to the Crittenden County Farm Family Selection Committee Chair, Russ Parker. The Selection Committee consists of representatives from the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service, Farm Bureau, and other farm service organizations and agricultural lenders in the county. The Cooperative Extension Service and Farm Bureau are the chief program sponsors.

The Sharp's farm is located primarily in the Crawfordsville and Heafer area, where Jamey raises Corn, Soybeans, Rice, and Grain Sorghum on 2,600 acres. Jamey and his wife Amy have 2 children: Jay, 12 and Alli, 8. The Sharp Family will be recognized by Farm Bureau during their annual meeting later this year, and will join 74 other county farm families in vying for district and state recognition as the Arkansas Farm Family of the Year.

Again we salute the Sharp family on their accomplishments and for their commitment to Agriculture.

By Russ Parker