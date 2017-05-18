Fact and Fiction

Ask anyone.

Some folks are totally in the dark these days as to what is true. There is too much guesswork and personal agendas in play for most to separate the chaff from the wheat.

Facts confuse too many who are interested in only their personal philosophies. These are the people who have undigested hamburgers or pizza causing nightmares in the middle of the night, and that they wake up from their tremors thinking their visions are as authentic as what is going on in the 'real' world.

They live in a dream world, 24 hours a day.

Some of this confusion in our communication is the 'fake news' burning up the airwaves for commercial consumption by the masses who are too uninformed, and never find out what is really going on, because they accept anything blindly, without any intellectual screening whatsoever.

These types say that it is wrong to 'judge' others.

No it's not.

It's wrong to 'unjustly judge' others.

That's where the wrong part comes in.

After all, you make a 'good' judgment when you look outside and see overcast skies, expecting rain and take an umbrella with you.

In contrast, you make a 'bad' judgment by saying that West Memphis needs to up its financial outlook at any cost. By that judgment any dope dealer might score a big deal on the bad side of town and increase the per capita income of the city by fiftypercent.

But, would that be the right way to do things?

Just sayin'.

The second reason that there is so much misinformation is that there is no discipline anymore, and the repetition of lies by those who are too lazy or lax to find out the basis of a thing quite simply don't care enough about the love of facts to actually pay any attention to them. Thus, we get the historical, scientific and philosophical ignoramuses.

And no one takes the time to prove anything anymore, nor to seek support for an argument, nor demand logic, or present a counterview.

Case in point: I was reading the historical record about the Assyrians and their assault on Jerusalem in the scriptures.

And in doing my preparatory reading, found egregious errors that contemporary scholars and internet sites had made in reporting on that battle and aftermath.

In the original scriptural account, 185,000 of the Assyrians died in one night-being struck down by an angel-and the siege was lifted.

Supporting this, is the historical record of an artifact known as Sennacherib's Prism (the personal record of the attacking king of the Assyrians.) It mentions shutting up the king of Judah inside Jerusalem, but no mention is made of anything further-no battle, no victory … just fleeing from the battle and the campaign ending.

The Assyrians were noticeably touchy about reporting bad news or defeats in battle. There is, therefore, no reason given for the disaster that fell upon their troops.

Then, you go to the historical record.

Now, HERE'S where the inaccuracies come into play.

Josephus in ancient times, claimed there was a plague of cholera in the Assyrian camp. Some think it may be because Jerusalem shut up the water supply and dug underground caves to hold the local springs. Yet, there were rivers nearby and the invaders would have made preparations for such an event.

Conversely, Herodotus thought that mice might have transmitted a disease similar to Bubonic Plague among the Assyrians. But, any plague would have to had killed tens of thousands of men per hour for it to have decimated their ranks overnight!

One modern professor declared that Babylon (a part of the Assyrian Empire at the time) had risen in revolt and that the king had to call off the invasion of Jerusalem to address this-but this is unsubstantiated.

The same professor also writes that perhaps the Assyrian king just threatened to invade the city and extract further riches as tribute as a bribe not to burn it to the ground.

Basically, he just stood outside the walls and shouted threats at him.

Really?

He could have gotten even more tribute by destroying the holy city. So this argument holds no water as well.

Further, as to the aftermath of the disastrous Assyrian campaign on Jerusalem, at least two citations assert that the scriptural account is inaccurate by saying that Sennacherib was then killed AT ONCE, per a curse. Only, one thing wrong with that … scripture does not say that.

Scripture says the king returned to Ninevah, which he did. And that his sons had him assassinated …

which they did. But, there is no time frame-figuratively or literally given in 2 Kings.

Therefore, these modern 'explanations' are totally inaccurate.

So, there you are.

And I'm no bible scholar. Matter of fact, the only thing I have in common with someone who IS a bible scholar, is that I know where the church door is.

That's about it.

And that's the truth.

By Robert L. Hall