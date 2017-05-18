MOMOSCOIPE HOROSCOPE

y $> AVliouy ¿

AMIES (Maire! 21 toApiri 19) TAUMUS (Apri 2 to Mæy 2) GEMIMI (May 21 to Jim 2

For Friday, May 19, 2017 ARIES (March April 19) You will be busy with short trips, increased reading and writing, plus conversations with everyone during the next four weeks. Make a to-do list!

You are the financial wizard of the zodiac. During the next four weeks, you will be more focused on money and cash flow than usual. Heads up!

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) The Sun is in your sign for the next four weeks boosting your energy. You will attract important people and favorable circumstances to you.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Lie low during the next four weeks, and start to plan for your new year ahead after your birthday arrives. Make some goals with deadlines.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) You will be more popular throughout the next four months. Enjoy your interactions with others. Sports and competition are likely for many of you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Bosses, parents and VIPs will see you in a favorable light in the next four weeks, which means you can make your pitch. Ask for what you want, because you just might get it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Travel or get a change of scenery if you can during the next four weeks, because you want to expand your world. You also will enjoy getting further education or training.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) During the 23 to Amigo 22 §C©EPH© (Otíto 23 it© NVo 21)

AQUAMUíS (JmHo 2 to Mk IS)

next four weeks, you will want to turn over a new leaf. You want to be the best that you can be, and why not? Go for it!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Partnerships and close friendships will be your primary focus throughout the next four weeks. Incidentally, you will also more sleep during this time.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Act on your urge to get better organized in the next four weeks, because you will love yourself for doing this. Give yourself the right tools to do a bang-up job.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) It will be fun city for your sign during the next four weeks, because all Aquarians want to play, party and enjoy sports events. The arts will appeal to you, along with fun activities with children.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Home and family will be your top priority during the next four weeks. Enjoy cocooning and entertaining at home.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are intelligent, kind and helpful. You like to travel. This is your power year! Whatever you have done in the past will now come to fruition. This is a year of big decisions and major achievements. Activity is your keynote. You will be very involved and occupied. Opportunities for advancement and recognition for past and current work will appear during this year.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)