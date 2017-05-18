Hunter gets shot at one of the top JUCO schools in the nation

After an historic season with the Marion Lady Patriots, Marie Hunter continues her basketball career at one of the top junior college women’s basketball programs in the country

Marie Hunter won a state championship with the Marion Lady Patriots and was named state tournament MVP this past season, but her decorated basketball career is not ending there as the Marion senior inked her intentions to join the Wabash Valley Lady Warriors, last Tuesday.

Hunter says when she made a trip to Illinois to visit Wabash Valley she felt right at home. The feeling of comfort along with the opportunity to graduate from the Division 1 Junior College school helped her make her decision to join the Lady Warriors.

“I read up on his (Wabash Valley head coach Luke Scheidecker) history and he has sent a lot of girls to Division 1 schools,” Hunter said. “And when I went to visit the school, I felt like I fit in perfectly.”

Hunter will be joining a Lady Warriors team that went 31-2 last season, making an appearance in Division 1 JUCO Women’s Basketball National Championship Game.

Wabash Valley head coach Luke Scheidecker agrees with Hunter that the former Lady Patriot will mesh nicely with the Lady Warriors.

“Last year we went 31-2, finished ranked 12th in the nation and we do that by getting great girls who are elite basketball players,” Scheidecker said. “Marie fits into that mold exactly.

I could see Marie bringing some leadership characteristics. Obviously with her basketball skills, she’s a big-time player. She’s a playmaker with the ball in her hands. She’s going to bring that playmaking ability and she can make other people better. When I watched her games, she just knew who the ball needed to go to and if they needed a bucket, she knew she could go get it. I expect those things to translate to the next level as well.”

One of the reasons Scheidecker decided to offer a scholarship to Hunter is her ability to score and that’s a part of her game that the Arkansas 6A State Champion says really developed over her last season with the Lady Patriots.

“That developed a lot,” Hunter said. “I went from being an ok mid-range shooter to perfecting it.

But, I still have a lot to work on.”

If her time at Marion is any indication, Hunter will continue to work on and perfect the craft of basketball. Trainer Johnny Nelson, who has worked with Hunter for several years in extra practice sessions, says that the future Lady Warrior spent countless hours in the gym working on her game.

“She had goals, a whole list of things she wanted to accomplish before she left (Marion High School),” Nelson said. “One of those things was to win the state title. Another was to win MVP, leading the conference and all that stuff. I told her that the only way she could do that was to dedicate herself in the gym, being there two days a week. You got to put in extra. You got to follow Coach Johnson’s instructions. You’ve got to be a player coach on the floor.

She worked extremely hard. She dedicated herself and put in that work.

That’s what it’s all about.”

Another aspect of Hunter’s game that stood out to Scheidecker is her ability to pass, an ability that Nelson and Marion head coach Shunda Johnson agree is something the Marion MVP was blessed with naturally.

“I think it’s a God-given talent he gave me,” Hunter said. “I just started using it and expanded it even more and just started noticing my teammates and how the defender was set up playing me. I developed the drive a lot to shoot midrange shots. So, they would be paying more attention to me than to my teammates. So, I’d see my open teammate from the corner of my eye.

Peripheral vision, that’s what I used.”

While Hunter was undoubtedly talented on the court for the Lady Patriots, it was the work that she put in off the court, growing academically, that impressed her former head coach the most.

“In 10th grade she came in, I would say, just average,” Johnson said. “I challenged her the summer of her 10th grade year and her 11th grade year to give me a 3.5 GPA or above.

She came in her junior year and gave me a 3.5 and above both semesters.

Now, I think she has a cumulative of like a 3.36 GPA and since her junior year, I’ve been very impressed. That was like the biggest motivation and encouragement that she gave to our program and herself, to let us know that yeah, it’s good to be athletic but it’s better to be an educated athlete. I think that was a major plus for her.”

The biggest hurdle for Hunter at Marion, the 6A State Championship MVP overcame two torn menisci, missing a total of 18 weeks through two seasons during her time with the Lady Patriots. Missing so much time due to injury, Johnson believes Hunter came into her senior season with a greater drive to perform at a high standard while she was on the court. “She had a point to prove,” Johnson said. “She didn’t play a full season, two years in a row. So, she came out with a scoring mentality. Sometimes she would hold onto the ball a little longer than she should. But, once she developed that team concept of passing the ball and accumulating assists, she made us a better team. She elevated our offensive side of things. She made it much, much better.”

At Wabash Valley, Scheidecker says he plans to continue to use Hunter at shooting guard, but to also transition the Lady Patriot’s sharp shooter into a point guard, projecting that to be the role Hunter finds at a Division 1 school after her time with the Lady Warriors.

“We’ll play her at the one (point guard) and the two (shooting guard) like a combo,” Scheidecker said.

“We try to project what they’ll be at the next level once they leave us. She’ll probably project more as a point guard at the Division 1 level. That’s our goal is to get kids to the NCAA Division 1 and Division 2, to get their college paid for which I project her to do that.”

By Collins Peeples