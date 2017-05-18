News Briefs

The Evening Times prints briefs about events for organizations, schools and governmental agencies. News briefs are accepted at the Times office, by fax at 735- 1020 or by e- mail news@ theeveningtimes. com. Always include contact information.

• Crittenden County Landlords Association Meeting – Thursday, May 18, 6:30 p.m. at Shoney’s West Memphis.

– Friday, May 19, all day, at 3971 Waverly Rd. Plate includes 2 pieces of fish, Cole slaw, Spaghetti, drink and cake. For delivery, call in advance 732-3302 or 7339704. Pastor L. Robinson.

• Keep West Memphis Beautiful Clean-Up – Moved to the rain date of Saturday, May 20. 2017. The cleanup is being held in conjunction with the Keep America beautiful Great American Cleanup in Arkansas and the annual statewide litter pickup campaign promoted by Keep Arkansas Beautiful. Registration is from 8 to 8:30 a.m. at West Memphis City Hall, 205 S. Redding.

• Loaves and Fishes Community Event – Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. until noon at the 8th Street Mission for Jesus Christ, 711 Broadway inside the chapel between seventh and eight Street, West Memphis. Take a picture with Rusty the police mascot dog. Gifts for the children, food provided by Walmart, fun activity and a wonderful movie for the children.

• Teenage Pregnancy Prevention Awareness – Saturday, May 20 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Jet’Adore, 2301 E. Broadway, West Memphis, presented by The Wright Direction. Featured speakers Josephine Williams, Monique Bailey, Mellody Selp, Teia Handy and the Health Department. Special guests Alicia Walton, Tyneisha Collins and Terri Cohen.

• Annual Community Wide Friends and Family Day Celebration – Bethel AME Church, 2403 E. Barton, West Memphis Sunday, May 21 starting at 10 a.m. with the morning worship experience. Picnic, health fair, blood pressure checks, fun and games and more on the church grounds from 12 to 3 p.m.

• Crittenden County Election Commission Meeting – Monday, May 22 at 6 p.m. at the Election Commission Office, 116 Center St., Marion. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss voting equipment and vote centers for the 2018 elections.

• Colton’s Relay For Life Night – Hosted by Ed’s Boneheads on Tuesday, May 23 from 6 p.m. until close. Amber Read Dunn performing live. 10% of all items go to Relay for Live, Crittenden County.

• McNeil/Crawfordsville School Biannual Reunion – Memorial Day Weekend Friday, May 26 through Sunday, May 28 at the Clarion Hotel, 2007 South Service Road, West Memphis. Picnic 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Old Crawfordsville Gymnasium McNeil Campus, 2260 Old Hwy. 64B, Crawfordsville. For more information call Carloss Richardson Guess at 870-636-0419, Helen Ward Watson at 901-345-7243, Evelyn Smith Donnerson at 870-945-2363, Gabriel Kenyatta at 901-867-9955, Darlene J. Boykin at 870-8235205, Corine Miller at 870823-5954 or the webside: McNeil- Crawfordsville reunion or Facebook page.

• The Wonder City Boys and Girls Club – Afterschool atrisk program will run from through May 26, 2017, Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. Dinners and snacks will be served. This program is free for youth age 5 to 18. The West Memphis Learning Center in Edmondson will also provide an afterschool program with dinner and snacks.

• YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South Summer Food Service Program – Beginning May 30 to August 4, 2017 at the Marion Elementary School. Meals will be provided to all eligible children free of charge. Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal services. Enrolled children who are members of households which receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits or benefits under the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) or Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TAMF) are automatically eligible to receive free meals. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339 or 800-8456136 (Spanish).

• 2nd Annual Small Fry Triathlon – Saturday, June 3, 9 until 11 a.m. at Brunetti Field, Currie St., Marion. Fun race for kids age 2-6. $20 per child includes T-shirt, racing bib, medal and Fat Boyz Shaved Ice. To register call 870-739-6041 or go to www.marionarchamber.org. Follow and like on Facebook at Small Fry Triathlon

• First Baptist Church Vacation Bible School – Age 4 years through 6th grade, Monday, June 5 through Thursday, June 8 from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. 200 N. Missouri St., West Memphis. For more information call 735-5241 or go to fbcwmem.org

• MARS Low Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic for cats and dogs – Tuesday, June 6 through Thursday, June 8 at the West Memphis Shelter. Applications and costs available on line at MARSofccar.org and at the West Memphis Shelter. Call 501-266-8243 for an application to be sent by mail.

• Avondale Kindergarten Early Registration – For 2017-18 school year at 1402 Crestmere, West Memphis during the Parent-Teacher Conferences 4 to 7:30 p.m. Registration will continue through May during regular school hours. For questions call 870-735-4588 or the Marion School website at msd3.org. Children must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2017.

• Summer Reading Camp – Monday, June 5 through Friday, June 30 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. at 720 Calvin Avery Dr., Suite C, West Memphis. Registration deadline May 15. Deposit $25. Total camp cost $200. Early Bird Special $180. Contact the Reading Specialist Peggy L. Swift. Call 870-514-5386 or ReadingSpecialist2016@gmai l.com

• Delta Market – Every third Tuesday through October (June 20, July 18, Aug. 15, Sept. 19 and Oct. 17) at the ASU-Mid South north campus parking lot with food, produce flowers, crafts, art and merchandise. New times are 3 to 7 p.m.

• L.R. Jackson Girls Club, Inc. Summer Enrichment Camp – June 5th through August 4, 2017. 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon. – Fri. Low Low Rates…Sign Up Going On Now. Trips, arts & crafts, sports, Girl Scouts, Splash Day and much more. Boys & Girls ages 4 and up. For more information call 901-3180291.

• Avondale ABC Pre-School Applications 2017-2018 – taking applications for the school year. The ABC Pre-School is part of the Marion School District but is located at 1402 Crestmere in West Memphis. Applicants must be four years old on or before Aug. 1, 2017 and must live in the Marion School District. Applications will be accepted until all 60 slots are filled. The applications will also be available online at msd3.org.

• Woolfolk Public Library Story Hour – Come enjoy stories, crafts and a snack at the library, 100 N. Currie St., Marion every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

• Al-Anon & Alateen meetings – Mondays at 8 p.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. at 1233 Park Drive, West Memphis. Call 870-735-5217. Go to www.ar.al-anon.alateen.org.

• Hughes High School 1972 Class Reunion – The Hughes High School Class of 1972 is planning their 46th class reunion for the Memorial Day weekend in 2018. Planning meetings are being held the third Saturday of each month at the Anthonyville MB Church, 1961 Hwy. 147 S., Proctor. All class members are asked to attend. For further information on these meetings and the reunion please contact Claudette D. Dubois at 870792-7648.

• Fish Fry the Last Friday in each month – VFW Post 5225, 406 S. Avalon, West Memphis. Eat in or carry out.

• American Legion Post 53 – Fish fry 1st Friday of every month. Food served from 5-8 p.m. Karaoke every Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. Bingo Monday’s at 7 p.m., 150 Legion Road. 735-8803.

Mt. Olive MBC Fish Fry