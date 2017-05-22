A-State’s Stirn Concludes Play at NCAA Regional

Zan Luka Stirn represented Red Wolves men’s golf in the NCAA Regional for the first time since 2010

BATON ROUGE, La.

(5/17/17) – Making the first appearance in an NCAA Regional by an Arkansas State men’s golfer since 2010, true freshman Zan Luka Stirn wrapped up play Wednesday at The University Club with a final-round 81 and combined 54-hole 234 that placed him tied for 58th in the final standings.

The First Team All-Sun Belt Conference selection ended his 2017 season with seven top-25 and three top-10 finishes, including an individual title at the Bob Sitton Invitational and runner-up showing at the Tiger Invitational. Not only was he named the Sun Belt’s Freshman of the Year, he helped lead the Red Wolves to a pair of team championships and a topthree finish at the league tournament.

The three-day tournament saw Stirn open competition Monday with a 75 that put him in a tie for 32nd place. He came back to card a 78 the following round and complete Tuesday tied for 44th place. While the freshman standout ultimately fell to 58th place, he was within 10 strokes of a top-25 place finish.

The low five teams and the low individual not on those teams from each regional will now advance to the NCAA finals.

Competing on its home course, LSU claimed the tournament championship, while Duke placed second, Oregon third, Virginia fourth and Jacksonville fifth. Mason Overstreet of Arkansas is the regional individual advancer after recording a combined 218. The NCAA Championships' finals will be conducted May 26-31 at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill. Northern Illinois University is the host institution for the 2017 championships.

From Jerry Scott