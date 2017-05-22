CRDC to represent Northeast Arkansas at Redbirds game

CRDC Public Relations On Friday, July 14, the Crowley’s Ridge Development Council will represent Arkansas as the Lipscomb & Pitts Nonprofit of the Game for The Memphis Redbirds, who will face off against the Round Rock Express at AutoZone Park in Memphis. CRDC is currently the only nonprofit organization from Arkansas to be featured as Nonprofit of the Game this season.

Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, Lipscomb & Pitts offers a comprehensive suite of insurance solutions for individuals and businesses.

CRDC Executive Director Tim Wooldridge said “We are thrilled and honored to be chosen as the Nonprofit of the Game. We’re happy that The Redbirds have given Northeast Arkansas the opportunity to benefit.

Our aim is to eliminate poverty in our corner of the Delta, and this game is another step in that direction.”

An officially licensed Memphis Redbirds baseball cap will come with every ticket sold through the Memphis Redbirds Online Group Portal, and The CRDC will receive a small share of the ticket price towards its community action programs. The Tickets can be purchased online by individuals or by groups at www.memphisredbirds. com/groupportal. The CRDC will also be raffling tickets and food vouchers through their Facebook page, https://www.facebook. com/crowleysridgedevelopment-council Human Services Coordinator Sandra Drennen said “Our Necessities Closet contains household items not covered by SNAP benefits, and it is running low. These funds will help fill that need.”

The Low Income Energy Assistance Program, which helps low-income and disabled individuals afford lights and gas in the coldest and hottest months of the year, will begin again this summer.

The CRDC is Northeast Arkansas’ Community action agency, serving eight counties in the region and providing housing, energy assistance, and transportation for economically struggling families in the region, with the ultimate goal of identifying and ending the causes of poverty in Northeast Arkansas.

From A. Cody Easley