Running for a special cause

Captain Kirk Harris and his daughter Tiffany Harris join the rest of the law enforcement community in Arkansas to participate in a fundraiser for the Arkansas Special Olympics

sports@theeveningtimes.com

For the 30th consecutive year, Arkansas law enforcement and their families take place in the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Arkansas. The run starts today and makes its way through Marion tomorrow, with its final destination winding up in Searcy for the Arkansas Special Olympics at Harding University, beginning on May 25th.

While the run has been going on for decades, it is the first year that Captain Kirk Harris of the Arkansas Game and Fishing Commission and his daughter Tiffany Harris have had the honor of being a part of it, participating in the legs of the run which range from Marion’s City Hall to Wynne and then to Forrest City.

Tiffany Harris, a crosscountry runner at Marion High School who is going into her junior year, says that she is honored to take part in the run for Special Olympics and to run for people who weren’t blessed with the same ability.

“My main reason for doing this is because I do it for them,” Harris said. “I know that some of these kids that are doing this can’t run like I can. They can’t do the things that I can. So, I’m doing it for them.”

Harris says that her love for long distance running stems from a personal challenge as well as the team family she has found as a member of the crosscountry Patriots.

“It’s just one of those things that you fall in love with,” Harris said. “That’s just what I did with running… It’s more of a challenge for myself to strive to get better for myself and for the team of course.

Cross-country is different than any other sport because we’re bonded as one big family.”

Running alongside Tiffany will be her father, game warden and captain Kirk Harris. While he admits he may not run as long as his athletic daughter, Captain Harris will run with the same pride of raising awareness and money for the Special Olympics.

“It means a lot to be able to just help raise awareness,” Captain Harris said. “It raises awareness for Special Olympics. That’s the main goal. This day and age, law enforcement in general seems to have a poor public perception. I think it’ll be good for the public to see what the true heart of law enforcement is. That’s helping people.

This is just one way of showing law enforcement come together and build towards that common goal.”

Captain Harris says that he looks forward to seeing people standing in support of the Special Olympics alongside the run and to see the torch eventually be carried into Harding University Stadium in Searcy.

There are no set distances on the length participants will run. Captain Harris says that he may only run half a mile, while Tiffany may endure three-five miles and some law enforcement officers may trudge the entire 25 miles into Wynne.

Runners pay a fee of fifteen dollars apiece to participate and get a “Torch Run T-Shirt” by signing up. Commemorative 2017 Law Enforcement Torch Run medals are also available for thirty dollars.

Since the run’s beginning in 1987, the law enforcement community has helped raise at least 7.2 million dollars for Special Olympic Arkansas athletes. The minute monetary amount it cost to sign up for the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Arkansas pales in comparison, however, to the emotional value Captain Harris says he receives from raising awareness for the Special Olympics.

“I think everybody needs to be aware of the Special Olympics and what it represents,” Captain Harris said. “The people that participate, I know they have huge hearts. They’ve been faced with a lifelong challenge that they overcome.

So, it’s just something to benefit them by brining awareness to it.”

People who do not fancy themselves as runners can still get involved in fundraisers to support Special Olympics Arkansas by emailing camie@specialolympicsarkansas. org or calling 501-771-0222.

Captain and Tiffany Harris hit the pavement tomorrow, beginning at Marion City Hall at 8:00 a.m.

By Collins Peeples