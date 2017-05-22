Sports Briefs

• Women’s Volleyball League — For the first time, the J.R. Rich Girls Club will be holding a Women’s Volleyball (16 and up) League. Registration form is available on the Girls Club Facebook page. Bring forms to the girls club, along with your $25 league fee, before the May 31 deadline. If the form is not in by May 31st @ 3:30PM, you will not be put in the draft. Games will start Sunday, June 4. First game at 2:30 p.m.

• L.R. Jackson Girls Club, Inc. Summer Enrichment Camp — Registration underway now! June 5 through Aug. 4. 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Low, low rates. Trips, arts & crafts, sports, Girl Scouts, Splash Day, and much more. Boys & Girls ages 4-and-up. For more information call 901-318- 0291.