The battle is raging and most don’t even know it, Part 3

With the leader of the dark world, you will never be asked to do anything except things that go against God and make Satan happy. And you are happy also when you are in his army, because you are doing what you want to do.

With most people, it's not real if you can't see it, but in this case, it is very real and goes on constantly, day and night, all around you everywhere in the world. And right now, if you are keeping score and counting souls, then the Devil is winning and winning big, and it's all because of that hardened heart that Adam passed on to all of us.

The leader of the other army (God) wants to let you know that if you are in the loser army (Satan) then it is because you want to be there. You don't have to be in his army, though, because there was a way made for me and you that gave us the opportunity to not have to be in that loser army.

But you know, that just shows just how powerful and how much of a pull that the hardened heart has on all of us, and the only way we can break that pull is to take the gift and get in the winning army, but as always, it is completely up to you and me as to how we want to end up when it's all over.

Now with the life that you lead now, it will seem everyday to be very pleasurable and fulfilling, but what you think of now as happiness will be gone when you pass over and arrive in the dark world where your dark lord will be waiting for you with open arms. Also in his world, don't forget, that he has a fire that will never burn out and it will be everywhere for your punishment and his pleasure, and a bunch of little people that we call demons will entice you do things that right now are pleasing to you in your everyday life.

And you are saying, “So what? I enjoy doing the things that I'm doing,” and you are saying to yourself, “No way will he or anybody else ever make me do the things that he is talking about here if I don't want to.”

But you will.

In his world, even you will be made to do all sorts of things that now you say you won’t, but with him you want have a choice, but in the other world where love is everywhere you will do things that you will be overjoyed to do because your heart and your Godly nature that has been changed will make you see things in a completely different picture, and a happiness that you never thought could ever be possible will exist for all eternity.

Most of this war is because of so many false gods that make you and almost all of the rest of the world have a desire to not believe in the real God because with the heart that you have from Adam it has through the years controlled you and then passed on to the next generation and theirs became so harden that they refused to let any thought of the real God come in. I know that as you read this you are thinking that if I believe in this real God that I'm talking about then he won’t let you do the things that you want to do.

But the part that you are missing is he changes your heart and mind and you don't have that desire to do those things anymore even though you might slip every once in awhile. Now let me say this you do not become perfect if you decide to accept this gift that he is offering but at the very least you will make an effort to do his will and this is with the help of his spirit that he puts in the heart at the time you take that free gift. When you take the free gift then the heat of the battle picks up because the lord of the dark world that you were serving don't let his property go easy and he will try to make you live the same way that you were living so that your life might make other people stumble that was thinking about taking the free gift.

So don't let anyone ever tell you that it's just not so that there is a war going on for man’s soul, because by the time that you realize that there is, then it just might be too late and think just where you stand then. It's just the nature of man to think if I don't do anything then it will be OK because I have not chosen the dark side or the Jesus side, so I can't be blamed for making the wrong choice, and besides I'm still young and I’ve got plenty of time, so for now I just want to enjoy my life and I will take care of the spiritual things later. Remember this the next heartbeat might be your last one, so all ways keep that thought in the back of your mind as you go through life and once that last beat is gone your choice is over and the loser army is the winner again.

But now, as always, the ball is in your court and you can hold the ball and move on to the dark world or take the free gift and then when you pass over it will be a trip like no other and the icing on the cake is you are escorted by angels all the way to the gates where King Jesus is waiting to welcome you home.

God bless all of you that read this. I hope you will take a moment to think about which trip you want to take, and not because of anything that I have said here, but because of what Jesus did there. May God pour out his richest blessings on you and yours?

Bill McFerrin is a West Memphis man with some things to say and a certain way of saying them.

By Bill McFerrin Local Commentary