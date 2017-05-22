Voit of energy for the Redbirds

In his first season in Triple- A, Luke Voit is leading the Memphis Redbirds in batting average and is anchoring a high- flying Redbirds lineup

Like his walk-up song “Country Grammar” by rapper Nelly, you might say that Luke Voit is ‘smokin’ on dubs’ in his first season at Triple-A.

The Memphis Redbirds first baseman hit .360 with five home runs and 16 RBIs, which earned him the Cardinals’ Minor League Player of the Month award for April, his second time capturing the honors in his young career.

Through 38 games, Voit is leading the team with a .353 batting average, is tied for the team lead with eight home runs, and currently ranks among Pacific Coast League leaders in extra base hits (20 t-3rd), slugging (.636-3rd), On-basepercentage (.411-4th), total bases (84-5th) and batting average (8th).

“It’s an awesome accomplishment,” Voit said. “My goal coming in to the season was to get off to a hot start. Everything is sailing in the right direction.”

Voit, the Cardinal’s 22ndround pick in 2012 out of Missouri State University, had previously earned the honor in August 2016 with the Double-A Springfield Cardinals, where he was a Texas League all-star and led the league with a .297 average, 143 hits, along with a career high 19 homes runs.

The St. Louis native said he is taking the same approach he took last year — learning from every atbat, talking to his teammates about pitchers, and being more mature and disciplined at the plate.

The big difference he sees in Triple-A is the quality of pitching, which is much better.

“Double-A is more a prospect league,” Voit said. “The pitchers here have more command and are more consistent than Double-A. At this point you have people who have been up and down in the big leagues. So there is more maturity.”

While Voit has found his groove at the plate, he is still working on his defense. And with Matt Carpenter firmly ensconced at first base for the Cardinals, being a first baseman may limit his prospect chances.

But his recent performance at Triple-A may make it hard for the Cardinals to ignore. Voit homered in three consecutive games on April 9-11 and has now hit safely in 12 of his last 13 games.

Voit, who grew up in Wildwood and played high school baseball at Lafayette — the same school as 2011 World Series MVP David Freese and former National League MVP Ryan Howard — still dreams of getting the call up.

“You dream about it every day,” Voit said. “That’s the goal. I just picture myself walking up to the plate in front of family and friends with that song playing.”

But until that time comes, the 26 year-old said he is enjoying his teammates and all that Memphis has to offer.

“It’s awesome,” Voit said. “I’m enjoying my time. I’m staying with one of my dad’s friends in Germantown, so that’s nice. It’s a fun city. Beale Street is awesome — a lot of good music. And of course you have to do Rendezvous. I’m having fun. I can’t complain. I’m just going to keep on grinding.”

By Mark Randall