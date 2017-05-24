Baby birds doing big things

Less than two months into the season, the Redbirds already hold a five- game advantage in their division as well as the best record in the Pacific Coast League

The Memphis Redbirds changed a lot of things heading into the 2017 season. The Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals redesigned their logo to a neon sign, similar to the ones found on Beale Street, which includes the team’s name and a new image of Rocky the Redbird (the team’s mascot), as well as a musical note “M”. In staying with their retro redesign, the Redbirds brought back Memphis legend and former second baseman Stubby Clapp as team manager.

Whether it’s the new logo or the new manager, something seems to have worked as the Redbirds, who finished last season 65-77, currently hold the best record in Pacific Coast League baseball and sits in first place of the PCL American Southern division by six games with a record of 28-17.

“It’s been a lot of fun coming out of the gate,” Clapp said. “We all know that, in these long seasons, if you don’t come out of the gate somewhat good, you can get buried quick. With that being said, we’re fortunate enough to have this start. So, we’re looking to build on it and become a better ball team. I still think there are plenty of things for us to correct: defense, baserunning, situational hitting and situational pitching. So, we keep picking at the little things here and there and we’re going to try to get better, one pitch at a time.”

Anchoring down the Redbirds this season has been exceptional starting pitching in particular. Accounting for 11 of the Redbirds wins alone this season are Arturo Reyes (51), Daniel Poncedeleon (20), Luke Weaver (3-1), and Marco Gonzales (1-0). The group, as a whole, has a 1.88 ERA, so far, this season, though Reyes is second on the club in innings pitched (39.0) and Gonzales just had his second start for the team this season.

Clapp says that attacking the bottom of the strike zone early on in counts along with the game-calling ability of Redbirds catcher Carson Kelley has helped lead to the team’s success on the mound.

“Number one, it’s pounding the zone,” Clapp said. “The secret that’s not a secret, to attack the hitters. When you make them hit balls down in the zone, that produces ground balls and stuff. When you’re able to pitch off of those pitches down there, being able to elevate and use their secondary pitches keeps the opposing team off-balance. With that being said, Carson is a big, big reason behind that. He helps the guys with their thought process. He’s the guy who’s receiving the ball and making it look like a strike and being able to work with the umpires.”

Poncedeleon, who was called up from Double-A Springfield to make the first Triple-A start of his career on the Redbirds home-opener, won’t be seeing the field anytime soon. Poncedeleon was struck in the head with a batted ball a couple weeks ago and underwent surgery last week. Clapp says that news on his recovery has been encouraging, but there is no set timetable for his return.

Leading the team offensively is infielder Paul DeJong and first-baseman Luke Voit.

Voit was not considered a top prospect in the Cardinals farm system heading into this season. But, after being named Minor League Player of the Month in April and leading Redbirds players with over 50 at-bats in batting average so far this season (.343), he is already starting to garner the same recognition as the Cardinals top prospects.

“I have to give him a lot of credit for knowing the strike zone,” Clapp said. “He’s been very disciplined in the strike zone. He’s taking his walks when he needs to take his walks and he’s done a good job of hitting pitches when he needs to hit his pitches. So, I think that’s probably the best thing he did right away off the bat.”

With eight home runs in the last 21 games, DeJong, ranked as the 14th top prospect by Baseball America, is making his case for a trip to St. Louis.

The only Redbird to have joined the Cardinals this season is outfielder Tommy Pham. Pham has been making the most of his time being back in the big leagues with 14 hits and 11 RBI’s in 13 games.

The joy of getting that call to the “Gateway-to-thewest” is a feeling Clapp knows all too well, having played multiple years with the Redbirds before finally getting his shot in the majors.

“That’s what I look forward to right now as a manager,” Clapp said. “I love calling guys in the office and saying, ‘Hey! You’re getting an opportunity to play in the big leagues.” Right? That’s what this is all about. So, to be able to tell a guy that his dream is about to come true, that’s pretty special.”

Fans can see the Redbirds in action beginning this Saturday as Memphis returns home from an 8game road trip to defend their home diamond at AutoZone Park against the Iowa Cubs (19-22). However, fans shouldn’t leave with the final pitch Saturday as proceeding every Saturday night home game this season, AutoZone Park and the Memphis Redbirds treat fans to a free fireworks show, literal fireworks following the figurative fireworks the Redbirds treat fans to during the game.

By Collins Peeples