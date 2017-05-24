M(Ö)IR©§C©IPE HOROSCOPE

For Thursday, May 25, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) This is a positive day! You're full of mental energy and enthusiasm. All of your relationships with others will be upbeat and energetic.

This is an excellent day for business and commerce. Look for ways to boost your income or make intelligent decisions about how you earn your money. You might shop till you drop today!

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) This is a strong day for you. Both the Sun and the Moon are in your sign, and the Moon is dancing with Mars and Venus. This energizes you in a wonderful

way.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Even though you are working behind the scenes today, you will be charming with bosses, parents and others. It's quite likely that someone will seek your advice about how to make something look better.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Travel for pleasure will please you today. A friend or member of a group might help you make this dream come true.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) You are highviz at this time, because the Sun is at the top of your chart. Plus, your ambition is aroused! This is an excellent day to discuss shared property and inheritances.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Discussions about politics, religion and racial issues will be lively and intelligent today. You have focus, and you know what you want to achieve.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) If you are involved in disputes about inheritances or shared property, you will defend your own best interests and the interests of others with vigor. There is no moss growing on you!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Conversations with partners and close friends are lively today. Get out and enjoy yourself. Social situations, sports events and playful activities with children will appeal to you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) This is a strong day at work because you have energy and focus. Expect to accomplish a lot. You also might entertain or redecorate at home. Busy you!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) This is a flirtatious, prankish and playful day. Enjoy all social outings. Make plans to have fun with someone you like.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) This is a good day for a family meeting or discussion. Big changes are taking place at home, and today you can direct these changes the way you want.

YOU BORN TODAY: Family is important to you. You are hardworking and dedicated to your values. This year will bring excitement, adventure and more freedom than you have experienced in recent years. It's a time to move away from old routines and feel loose and free! For many, a major change will occur, perhaps as significant as what occurred around 2008. It's time to test your future!

