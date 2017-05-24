Local stars learning to shine on and off the diamond

The 7U Astros, part of Diamond Athletics based out of Marion, are creating Crittenden County’s future ball players as well as young men

sports@theeveningtimes.com

On a field at K& R Park in Marion, Arkansas, children line up to catch fly balls, field grounders and coach of the competitive 7-yearold and younger Diamond Athletics Astros Jacob Langley grooms the future generation of Crittenden County athletes.

Langley’s team consists of four six-year-old players and four players from St.

Francis country along with the seven-year-old children from Crittenden Country to make up the Astros. On the year so far, the team has played in six tournaments, winning two of those and placing second in another, so far, this season.

However, creating future baseball players isn’t necessarily the main objective for Langley. The coach says that helping these kids grow as athletes and learn life lessons is his primary goal.

“I would like to see any one of these kids choose any sport that they would like to play,” Langley said.

“It doesn’t matter. I ask my son all the time, ‘What do you want to do?’ and he wants to be out here. So, we want to make sure we help these kids develop their baseball skills as far as they want to go, whether they make it to high school or if they make it to college. We all know there’s a half percent chance that anybody around here is going to go pro. I know a few people in my lifetime that’s done it but it’s like four. I just want to make sure these kids have the ability to decide what they want to do as they get older, because we’re dealing with a bunch of six and sevenyear- olds here…. I think this day and age; good character is hard to find.

I’d like to do our little part, here in our town, to make sure we raise good young men.”

“We’re not here just for baseball,” Langley added.

“It’s a lot more than just baseball. We teach these kids life lessons. We’re teaching them how to be a good teammate and how to have good character about themselves. That’s what we’re trying to do.”

Helping to build that character is a lot of time spent together, both in practice and traveling to games.

The 7U Astros hit the road, playing in tournaments about every other month or sometimes twice a month depending on scheduling, according to Langley, for a total of 11 tournaments a year. Those tournaments take place all over the midsouth, including places such as Jonesboro, Truman, Marion, Southaven and Cordova.

The traveling competitive bunch of young athletes is based out of Crittenden County, though Langley says lack of funding is making it increasingly difficult to keep the team centered in the local community.

“That’s one of the things that this area is lacking, the teams and the funds to keep the kids here in Crittenden County,” Langley said. “Steve Bius has done a great job of trying to get this facility going and keep these kids here in Crittenden County.”

While the Diamond Athletic Astros do hold fundraisers for their competitive baseball team and donations are always accepted and appreciated, Langley says that participation from the parents as well as the children is the most valuable part of helping the Astros continue to grow and compete.

“The biggest thing that I would ask is, get your kids involved,” Langley said.

“Bring your kids out.

Some of these kids want to play. It’s mostly the parents don’t want them to play because they don’t want to put the time in. It’s not just a commitment from the kid. It’s from the parents and, I know, it’s hard these days.”

Some of the fundraisers that the Diamond Athletics teams have held recently include raffling off a pistol and a rifle as well as a cooler. The Diamond Athletics 10-year-old team is also participating in a crawfish boil coming up soon. Along with Langley’s 7-and-under team, Diamond Athletics also provides 8U, 9U, 10U and 12U versions of the Astros.

Langley also hopes that local businesses will get involved in helping support the Diamond Athletics.

“I would love to see some of these businesses step up and help these kids grow,” Langley said. “If we can get Marion and West Memphis on the same page and work together for these kids, then that’s what we need to do.”

The Diamond Athletics hold open tryouts every October. If a child is chosen to participate on a team, dues can range up to five hundred dollars. That money covers cost for a year’s worth of tournaments as well as two sets of uniforms. This past year, thanks to donations received throughout the Crittenden County community and fundraisers put on by the Diamond Astros, dues were reduced to $350 per player.

For more information on the Diamond Astros, Langley says people can look up Diamond Astros on Facebook and stay up to date with team news.

Langley’s 7U Astros practice at K& R Park in Marion every Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. and take the field again on June 10th at Marion’s Sports Complex near Marion High School.

Prices to attend the tournament on June 10th vary based on age.

By Collins Peeples