Marion Elementary to host YMCA of Memphis summer food service program

Families invited to enroll now

Summer Food Service Program The YMCA of Memphis and the MidSouth announces its sponsorship of the 2017 Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) which is administered in Arkansas by the Department of Human Services under an agreement with the U.S.

Department of Agriculture (USDA). Meals will be provided to all eligible children free of charge.

Acceptance and participation requirements for the Program and all activities are without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Enrolled children who are members of households which receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly food stamps) benefits or benefits under the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) or Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) are automatically eligible to receive free meals.

The program will operate from May 30 to August 4, 2017 at the following site: Marion Elementary School If you wish to file a Civil Rights program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, found online at http:/www.ascr.usda.cov/co mplaint_filing_cust.html, or at any USDA office, or call (866) 632-9992 to request the form. You may also write a letter containing all of the information requested in the form.

Send your completed complaint form or letter to us mail at U.S. Dept. of Agriculture, Director, Office of Adjudication, 1400 Independence Ave., S.W., Washington, DC 20250-9410, by fax (202) 690-7442 or email at program. intake@usda.gov.

Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339; or (800) 845-6136 (Spanish).

USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

