AGFC Fishing Report

Ome Coleman at Lake Poinsett State Park said Lake Poinsett water is high. They have been selling lots of crickets. Yes, the bream are hot. We have been buying a lot of minnows. They are in high demand. The weather is perfect and there are a lot of fishermen out on this lake. They are still carrying the rosy reds, goldfish, rice slicks, as well as the redworms and nightcrawlers. Don’t forget the “kids’ fishing derby” is this Saturday, May 20.

***

Bald Knob Lake

Angler Nicholas Karris said the bream bite is best right now. Bass are good early and late.

***

Crown Lake

Boxhound Marina said the water is dingy and at a normal level. Bream are good on redworms and crickets. Few crappie are being caught now, but the ones being caught are deep on minnows. Bass has been really good of late. Trick worms seem to be working best, and anglers are bringing in lots of bass. They are starting to see a catfish bite on worms and chicken liver.

***

Spring River

Mark Crawford with Spring River Flies and Guides said water levels are running at 500 cfs (350 cfs avg.) and water clarity has been partly cloudy. The river is really starting to look good. Still a little high for wading, so extra care should be used. The trout have been biting great. High numbers on olive and brown Woollies and Y2Ks. Hot pink Trout Magnets are very hot right now.

