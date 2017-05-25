Arkansas Bass Classic benefits Make-A-Wish

Times Outdoors Columnist The Arkansas Bass Classic benefits Make-AWish Mid-South. The tournament is sponsored by the Arkansas Highway Police and has taken place at Horseshoe Lake for the last two years. For 20+ years it was held at Lake Degray. Sgt. James Hamrick is in charge of the tourney and it has raised more than $14,000 for Make-A-Wish this year.

The goal of Make-A-Wish is to give a young person with serious physical problems a chance to enjoy their dream wish. This year Matt Verser from Jonesboro is the recipient of the award. Matt is 17 and loves hunting and fishing. He has been granted a shopping spree at Bass Pro Shop along with fishing and hunting trips to some outstanding clubs.

Unfortunately Matt was not feeling well today and did not get to enjoy the outing.

The Arkansas Bass Classic has top prize of $1,000 for the winning boat. In spite of a rainy and cool morning, 20 boats entered the tournament.

The weigh in was scheduled for 3 p.m. and I was not able to stay and visit with the winners. There was a kids fishing rodeo and Halli Lung took 1st place with a 2 pound crappie caught off the Surf Club pier. The event included fun events for the kids and tents with candy and crafts for sale. I ran into J.J. Henson and his wife who were former students of mine cooking up the Bar-B-Q.

J.J. works for the Arkansas Highway Police. Like many of my former students I did not recognize him. These kids grow up and have families of their own, but it nice to be remembered. It was a shame it rained and there were not as many kids and boats as were expected for a great cause.

Saturday afternoon I drove around Tilden Rodgers Park and visited with some of the many fishermen that were enjoying a nice evening. The rain had quit and the catfish were biting.

Almost of the folks fishing had caught at least a few cats in the half to 3-pound range. Just right for supper. Tilden Rodgers is one of the best things the city has done for the citizens of Crittenden County.

My wife, Colleen, woke up Friday morning feeling very bad and it was off to the emergency room at NEA/Baptist in Jonesboro. The people and service was outstanding. Dr.

Stacy Richardson was very kind and efficient with her.

That is the second time in a year we have had to go to NEA/Baptist and I highly recommend them.

Hopefully you will not need their services, but if you do, it is well worth the drive.

Fishing as been very good or awful, depending what day you were fishing and where you were fishing.

The bass seemed to be good for the fishing tournament with several of the boats calling in updates on the catches. The catfish are really good on both rods and limb lines. Remember the 10 fish limit for the cats.

Take that young sportsman with you. You will make some wonderful memories that last a lifetime. Thanks for letting Lakeside Taxidermy mount your trophies. Please send stories and pictures.

