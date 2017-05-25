Earle’s Bohannon invited to Elite 11 Final in Los Angeles

Earle Bulldog and Division- 1 prospect Gerry Bohannon announced via Twitter last week his top 6 college choices and has been invited to L. A. for the Elite 11 Finals as well as nominated for the 2018 U. S. Army All- American Bowl

Earle Bulldogs four-star quarterback Gerry Bohannon continues to gain momentum on the recruiting trail as the local phenom recently received an invitation to compete against 23 other signal callers from around the nation in the Nike Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles, California, taking place from June 2nd – June 4th.

Bohannon was selected to compete in the Elite 11 Finals showcase following an impressive performance in a regional showcase which took place in Charlotte, North Carolina earlier this month.

The top 11 quarterbacks in the Elite 11 Finals will be invited to participate in Nike’s premier high school football camp, The Opening Finals, in Oregon later this summer.

The ability to compete against the best high school quarterbacks in the nation is an honor to Bohannon, according to Earle assistant football coach Carl Miller.

“That means the world to him because only a select few in the United States get selected for that camp,” Miller said. “I think out of the whole region right here, they only got four and he was one of the four. When he got that call yesterday afternoon that he was selected to be in that event, he was excited. He was as excited about that as he was when he started getting offers for football.”

Bohannon gets to bring one receiver with him on his trip. So, catching passes from the Earle quarterback in L.A. will most likely be O’Joshua Bunton, the receiver Bohannon chose to bring with him to Charlotte.

Bohannon has not yet verbally committed anywhere, though he has full-scholarship offers to play quarterback from an abundance of Division -1 teams.

The 6-4, 215-pound signal- caller announced via Twitter last Saturday that he has limited his lists of potential colleges to (in no particular order) Arkansas, Baylor, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Louisville and Georgia.

The tweet came a day after Bohannon was scheduled to verbally commit before changing his mind and deciding to wait, earlier in the week.

Bohannon had previously announced that he would be informing people of his college choice after the Earle Spring game last Friday. However, after Bohannon decided to postpone his verbal commitment, the Bulldogs spring game was postponed due to weather.

Bohannon decided to wait before announcing his college choice so that he could make sure he was heading to the best program for him, according to Miller.

“He wanted to wait and make the right decision,” Miller said.

Miller says that the exposure in Los Angeles could bring in even more offers for the highly sought after Earle target.

“Going to a camp like that with that much exposure and that many people, that’s something he’s been waiting on,” Miller said.

“Who knows? You got out to the west coast and somebody else might jump in there and (one of Bohannon’s top 6) might lose their spot.”

Miller has little doubt that Bohannon will finish in the top 11 quarterbacks in L.A. and be invited to The Opening Finals.

“I know he will because he’s going to work,” Miller said. “He’s going to put in enough work and he’s going to get there. I got enough trust and faith in him. He’s going to get there because it’s something he wants.”

While Bohannon still hasn’t released a new date to verbally commit to any school, 247 Sports predicts the Bulldogs star to join the Mississippi State Bulldogs with 100 percent certainty. When told of 247’s absolute certainty, Miller laughed.

“They’re not 100 percent certain,” Miller said.

“That’s just speculation.”

The home-grown product has also been receiving a lot of persuasion from people in Arkansas to join the Razorbacks.

“He’s a home town Arkansas kid and you know they’re going to bug him about it,” Miller said.

“You know they’re going to tell him ‘Oh, you need to do this. You need to do that.’ But, they haven’t committed to saying that he’s going to be the quarterback. Now, they’re still in the hunt though. They’re in the numbers.”

Bohannon has also recently been named as a nominee for the 2018 U.S.

Army All-American Bowl.

The nomination recognizes Earle senior as one of the top 400 high-school football players in the country.

During the upcoming football season, Bohannon will be eligible to be selected as one of 100 players to be invited to the 2018 U.S.

Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday January 6th, 2018. The game will be broadcasted live on NBC.

All of the attention for the Earle phenom follows a junior season which saw Bohannon pass for 2,734 yards and rush for more than 1,000 yards while finding the end zone 42 different times.

Bohannon’s success is also driving his fellow Bulldog’s and younger Earle players to work hard and achieve the same results.

“We tell all of them kids, if you put in as much work as he does, this is what happens,” Miller said. “If you put the work in, they’ll come find you.”

Seemingly, the only thing left for Bohannon to accomplish on the gridiron is to leave Earle with a state championship in football. He has already accomplished two-thirds of his goals of making a clean sweep of state titles in the sports he plays (basketball, track and football) with football being the only sport left for his Bulldogs team to conquer. The Bulldogs won state championships in 2A Boys Basketball and 2A Boys Track in each of the last respective seasons.

“His goal is, this is what he said, that he wants to win it in football, basketball and track,” Miller said. “He wants to win all three. He made that statement last year at the finals. That’s his goal.”

While Bohannon’s on-thefield accomplishments are undeniable, so is his work in the classroom. The Earle 2018 senior currently possesses a 3.8 GPA.

Miller says that Bohannon’s mother, who is also the principal of Earle High School, makes sure that her son works in his textbooks before he works out on the gridiron.

“His mamma cuts no slack on that,” Miller said.

“Everything’s got to be done on a timely manner.

If an assignment is given out, he better have it done.

I have him third period for study hall and he keeps up with his work. I mean, he has to. No excuse no nothing. He has to get it done. I mean nothing. No excuse.

He has to get that done.”

Bohannon and the Earle Bulldogs return to the gridiron for their annual spring football game this Friday at 6 p.m. at Earle High School.

By Collins Peeples