For Friday, May 26, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Today your top priority is on your home, family and private life. A conversation with a female relative will be important.

You have strong emotions today, which is why you want your conversations with others to be meaningful. You don't want to waste time with superficial chitchat. Not today.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) This is a powerful time, because the Sun and Mars are in your sign. In particular, today you are focused on earnings and taking care of what you own.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Because the Moon is in your sign today, you might be a bit more emotional than usual. However, you also are a bit luckier than all the other signs. Yay!

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) You might need to take a break today and hide behind the scenes. This has been a popular time for you, especially in a competitive way with someone. It's a good day to relax.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Conversations with a female friend or acquaintance will be important today. This person might say something that makes you change your future goals.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Afemale friend might have ideas for you that affect your travel plans. Or perhaps she will encourage you to travel? Avoid discussions about politics, religion and racial issues.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Try to do something different today, because you are restless for change. Take a different route to or from work. Visit different restaurants or stores. Shake it up a little!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Remember to get more rest, because you need more sleep this week. Tie up loose ends regarding taxes, debt and shared property.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Today you will have to compromise a bit in order to get along with others. It's not a big deal; just be tolerant and accommodating.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Set aside 30 minutes today to do something that makes you feel better organized both at home and at work. This will give you a leg up for the coming week. You'll be glad you did this.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Although your focus is on home and family, today you will be up for fun and amusement. Enjoy playful activities with children and sporting events.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are active and curious. You always have a positive slant on life. This year focuses on family, loved ones and close friends. These relationships will be warm and close. You will experience success and financial accumulation during the next three years. That's why it is wise to settle your debts this year. This also is a social year that deals with the results of last year's changes.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)