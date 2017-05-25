Stoic on Parade

Gotta love the thought process of the classic Stoics-which is that you should not care so much about externals — that is, what happens outside self or who is involved in it. What happens… well, happens.

Let's put it like this.

Used to be when I switched on the television every morning, Memphis stations would report a pollen count.

Nowadays they give out a body count.

Now, I don't live in Memphis, so it does not impact me as much. And although I can therefore take the news dimly, there is also this to consider: Hundreds of thousands did NOT die in the city this day. For, I hate to hear of the place where I grew up being so troubled. I fondly reflect on the past of the historic city and the marketplaces. Can it get better? With a mind to do so, yes-it can.

I think of Memphis with a Stoic attitude.

Speaking of TV, I remember when Channel 3 national news used to come on and the announcer would say, “The CBS Evening News!”

Now, however, it has become the CBS Liberal Views.

I don't listen to them anymore, so I don't care WHAT they say.

Does that mean that they cannot change and forsake 'fake news' and phony yellow journalism? No, they can reject fraud and commit themselves to reporting facts again-and in doing so, they may reclaim their credibility and their ratings. That's up to them.

In the meantime, I will regard them dispassionately and stoically.

Stoic.

Another incident involving the attitude of someone from an external source – I recall when I signed up for my cable service some years ago. Called in and asked for service at minimum cost, and the salesperson on the other side of the conversation – being nonplussed at not being able to convince me to throw more money in her direction, and seeking to embarrass me into spending more – finally burst out with: “Oh, you want service like old people have who are on fixed incomes and who only want to get Fox News and old movies on the Turner channel.”

At which, I took a deep breath and blew into the receiver: “Yes! That's what I'm looking for-the Old People, Fixed Income, Fox News and Old Movie rate! Thanks!”

Why did I put it like that?

I was making fun of the salesperson, because I was not irate at the insult of the salesperson threw at me – I didn't care WHAT she thought. I wanted what I wanted… what she said or thought about it was beside the point, because she was a peddler, in my opinion.

Stoic thought.

Or how about those who just cannot get over the last election, and can't stand the fact that HILLARY LOST? Such as those in government who collude to remove just-elected President Trump from office by using violent mobs to destroy the right of free speech of moderates and conservatives, destroy buildings and attack people, as the media hacks with their unsubstantiated charges, unproven allegations, and outright lies publish yellow journalism. Or Deep State embedded traitors and Obama holdovers who, together with professional Republican Establishment politicians on the payroll of the One Percent, are inflicting mayhem, mischief and outright sabotage and subversion in their attempt to destroy the office of the Presidency by making spurious charges against Trump, who was democratically elected by the will of the people.

I do not listen to them. I dismiss them. For they are in league with the anarchists in the street. They are no different than the unruly mob… They are LIKE them-they are on meds too! Or need to be.

I pay them no heed.

Americans need to be Stoic about it – not overly concerned with the actions of those who do not apprehend either the glorious traditions nor historical importance, nor the place in the world that America uniquely holds.

Now, there are some comments of others that deserve some reflection, but not MORE than that. As when someone offers a tip on how I might repair my car or fix my tractor and I don't get it.

I mean, really don't get it.

Gets to where, when they bring it up, I just reply, “Oh, you must be talking about my father-he was the mechanic in the family.

And it is as well that way. If everyone was talented in everything, there would be no jobs for anyone. So, the talents that I possess would not be seen as valued as well. We are all unique with our own set of skills. We are not children who imagine ourselves as cowboys one moment, and astronauts the next. Or as another noted Stoic, one of the Five 'Good' Caesars, (as he is known) Marcus Aurelius wrote, “Love the little trade which thou hast learned, and be content therewith.”

But I feel content in almost any situation I find myself in, no matter how odd. I can spend the morning sitting in my recliner in Arkansas, reading Epictetus. I can just as well imagine I would be as comfortable visiting Italy while reading, 'You Might Be a Redneck, If…' Both are wildly out of place, out of time. Reminds me of when I wrote a review about noodling for catfish in the American South that was being marketed on the continent of Europe, or when I was sent a thank-you note from an author who appeared in Who's Who in America and regarded my interview of him as being responsible for his name being published there. Yet, MY name isn't in Who's Who in America.

Crazy, huh?

That's why you have to take things with a grain of salt, or as they say; like water off a duck's back.

Like a Stoic.

Or go ahead and worry about it.

Luck with that.

By Robert L. Hall