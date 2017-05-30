‘ Captain Grimes,’ A Book Review

New novel by the Duke’s grandson brings little known Rebel spy to life

[ Editor’s Note: John T. Wayne, grandson and namesake of the legendary Hollywood actor, recenlty paid a visit to Marion during the Sultana Heritage Festival. The Times’ Mark Randall had the opportunity to read his novel and offer a review]

Absalom Grimes may not be a household name like Robert E. Lee or Stonewall Jackson in the annals of the American Civil War.

But after reading Captain Grimes Unreconstructed, the latest novel by western fiction author John T. Wayne, you will come away agreeing that “there should be a place in our history for men such as Absalom Grimes.”

Grimes’s life and exploits during the war between the states certainly has all of the makings for one heck of an interesting Hollywood movie.

Grimes was a real life riverboat pilot who became a mail carrier and spy for the Confederacy. He was best friends with Samuel Clemens. Yes, THAT Samuel Clemens, who would go on to become the famous author Mark Twain. The two men were both river boat pilots on the Mississippi River who served together in the same Confederate Company, the Ralls County Rangers, when the war broke out.

Confederate General Sterling Price later selected Grimes to act as a mail carrier to smuggle mail through enemy lines to Missouri soldiers serving in Dixie. Grimes would be captured six times by the Union — escaping from Yankee prisons on five occasions — and became a daredevil spy with a price on his head.

You just can’t make this stuff up.

Wayne uses Grimes’s own memoirs to tell a rip-snorting, fast-paced tale of the captain’s exploits during the war.

The novel opens just before the outbreak of the war when Grimes and Clemens are ordered to report to the Union commanding general in St. Louis where they try to force the two experienced riverboat pilots to ferry Union troops and supplies up the river.

Grimes and Clemens skip town after they refuse to take the oath of loyalty to the federal cause.

Though loyal to the idea of the union and the principle of states rights, Grimes eventually sides with the Confederacy after Union soldiers kidnap his and Clemens’s family members in an effort to strong arm them into working for the Yankees.

Grimes and Clemens slip through the Yankees hands and join up with the Ralls County Rangers to fight for the South.

“We talked about blowing up trains, sinking riverboats loaded with troops, stealing supplies the Yankees needed, setting fire to General John Grey’s headquarters, you name it we were wishful to extract a price from the Yankee soldiers,” Wayne writes.

Although the Ralls County Rangers saw no real fighting, Wayne recounts some humorous episodes along the way where Clemens, who is now going by Mark Twain, gets a painful boil, nearly drowns on his mule while crossing a swollen river, gets burned in a hay barn, and swatted away by an irate wife of a Yankee colonel.

Along the way Grimes sees action at the battle of Lexington, Missouri and is wounded at captured at the Battle of Pea Ridge, Arkansas, where he is imprisoned in Springfield but manages to once again give the Yankees the slip.

“Grimes, you are a menace,” his Yankee jailer states.

“Thank you for the compliment, sir,” Grimes responds.

Grimes then returns to St. Louis where he agrees to use his knowledge of the river to run mail to the South and “be a thorn in the side of the Yankees for the rest of the war.”

Grimes organizes a mail drop in St. Louis with the help of a network of widows who are sympathetic to the Southern cause. With Missouri in the hands of the Union, Grimes is forced to dodge Yankee gunboats.

He meets an orphan named Bobby Louden, also a historic figure who would go on to invent a coal bomb used to blow up steamboats, and the two use a specially modified skiff to float past the gunboats in the dead of night. Wayne’s narrative describes other harrowing instances where Grimes crashes the wedding of a Union colonel in St. Louis, gets captured several more times by the Yankees, again managing each time to give them the slip, gets involved in a plot to use counterfeit Yankee greenback bank notes to disrupt the Northern economy, helps rescue a group of boys who are being held captive on the Current River in Missouri and being sold off as cabin boys, encounters a deadly panther, survives a tornado, and even enlists in the Union Army while on a trip to Indiana as a substitute before promptly deserting with the bounty money. Like they say, the truth is stranger than fiction.

The book ends with the fall of Vicksburg, but readers will have to wait until later this year to read the second concluding volume to see what happens to Captain Grimes.

Wayne, who is the grandson of legendary Hollywood cowboy John Wayne and lives in Paragould, Arkansas, packs a lot into the book — perhaps a bit too much — and it makes one wonder if Grimes took a page from his pal Mark Twain to maybe exaggerate the events of his life. But whatever the case, Wayne tells the story in a pleasing, easy to read style. Captain Grimes Unreconstructed is full of real historical events and Wayne’s knowledge of the Mississippi River, St. Louis, and Missouri during the Civil War is evident throughout.

The book is part of Wayne’s Gaslight Boys series, which tells a little known aspect of the Civil War — the fate of the more than 100,000 orphans who were displaced as a result of the Civil War. Many of those orphans would later head out West where they would become cowboys and in some cases outlaws and are chronicled in his other novels.

Overall, Wayne spins a good yarn which the general reader and those interested in the Civil War and historical fiction will find worth their time, as well as his other entries in the Gaslight Boys series.

By Mark Randall