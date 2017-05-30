Cooking’s a ‘sport,’ right?

The Delta Porkers of Marion, Arkansas, placed 8th in the Shoulder division of Memphis in May's World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest this past weekend at Tom Lee Park. Lead by Barrett McCollum of Marion and Chris Billings of Fayetteville (formerly of West Memphis), the Delta Porkers also placed 5th in Tomato Based Sauce and 7th in Vinegar Based Sauce. The team has been cooking competitively since 2001 and this is their 4th appearance in Memphis in May. Pictured below are a few of the team members: Front row (from left): Henley McCutchen, Callan McCollum, Bee McCollum, Clayton McCollum, and Mallory Harris; Middle row (from left): Pam Justus, Jordan McCutchen, Barrett McCollum, Lana Leneave, Trey Callan, and Jenni Held; Back row (from left): Paul Glen McCutchen, Owen Tyrone, Chris Billings, Tracy Camper Billings, and Ricky Harris

Photo by Lawrence Hsia