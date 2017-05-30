Honors add up for West Memphis students at ACTM Regional Math Contest

ASU Mid- South plays host to Arkansas Council of Teachers of Mathematics competition

WM School District Forty-three students from the Academies of West Memphis recently participated in the ACTM Regional Math Contest at ASU Mid-South.

In Geometry, Mary Anna Merideth won first place with special recognition going to Murphy Arnett.

In Algebra II, second place went to Michael Skjefte while special recognition went to Kurlee Rucker, Guren Holmes, Jada Jenkins, Finequa King and Tyshawn Campbell.

In Pre-Calculus/Trigonometry, first place went to Bailey Smith while second place was earned by Tyler Dye and third place went to Byron Emerson. Special recognition went to Verriae Wear, Chris Reid, Dawson Mathis, Kennedy McClanahan and Jordan Young.

In Statistics, John Haney won first place while Mason Arnett finished in second place and Michael Hinson won third place.

Special recognition went to Lara Tarr and Ervin Jeffries.

In Calculus, Josh Foster won first place while Jason Scott placed second.

Additionally, 13 West Junior High students earned high honors in the competition.

For Algebra I, Ta'nya Burnett won third place while Bethany Merritt was second place and Coen Winter finished in first place.

Also receiving special recognition in Algebra I were Lauren Walls, Cymiya Stokes, Sullivan Spotts, Mia Kennedy and Lily Camper.

For Geometry, the thirdplace winner was Alex Speak while second place went to Anna Foster.

Also receiving special recognition in Geometry were Adrianna Hardy, Jelisha Murray and Logan Richerson.

By Billy Woods