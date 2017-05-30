HOROSCOPE

For Wednesday, May 31, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) During all your conversations with others today, you will be calm and realistic. You see the limitations that others have, and you're willing to accept them with grace.

Solitude in beautiful surroundings will please you today, because you want to become more disciplined in an inner way. You want to be able to count on yourself.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Someone older or more experienced might have advice for you today, or he or she might assist you in some way. It's possible that you will strike up a new friendship, even a romance, with someone of an age difference.

CANCER (June 21 to July Relationships with bosses and authority figures are excellent today. If others ask for your advice about how to make something look better, you can help them.

LEO (July to Aug. 22) This is a good day to make serious plans about future travel. Likewise, you can make future plans about further education, publishing, the media, medicine and the law.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Some kind of legal ruling might profit you today, because you will benefit from the wealth and resources of others. If something comes your way, just say, 'Thank you!'

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) A discussion with a partner or close friend will be productive

and realistic today. This is because you do not have pie-in-the-sky expectations.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) You will accomplish a lot at work today because others will help and support you. You find it easy to be polite and reasonable, which is why your relationships will be so positive.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Romance with someone older might take place today. This is a good day to make plans for a vacation, because you won't overlook details.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) A discussion with an older family member could be significant today. You also will enjoy budgeting for home-redecorating projects.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) You are calm and realistic today, which is why you get along with others so well. You can even act as a mediator if others disagree.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Your approach to anything financial will be conservative, solid and realistic today. This is a good day to think about a budget. It's also a good day to buy something useful and long-lasting.

BORN TODAY: You are entertaining and witty, and have admirers wherever you go. This is a powerful year for you. Whatever you have done in the past will now come to fruition. This is a year of big decisions and major achievements. Activity is your keynote. You will be very involved and occupied. Opportunities for advancement and recognition for past and current work will come about during this year.

