‘Patriots, pigskin and pads’

Marion Football program prepping for upcoming season

The Marion Patriots returned to the football field for their annual spring game, allowing spectators a glimpse of what’s to come in 2017

The Marion Patriots returned to the gridiron last Thursday, giving fans a sneak peak of what to expect this upcoming football season. Returning to quarterback for the Patriots from an LCL tear last season, senior Jacob Green drove Marion down the field on the first drive for the offense, eventually finding Anthony Switzer in the end zone for a four-yard touchdown.

Drives like that should be typical of the Patriots offense this season, as Green will have a lot to do with whether or not Marion has success moving the ball, according to Marion head coach Jed Davis.

“Obviously, he’ll be throwing the passes to the receivers,” Davis said.

“He’s a big part of our run game. Anytime you have a quarterback who is a running threat, it makes it tough for the defense because that’s an extra guy for them to defend. So, not only do they have to worry about our running backs, they also have to worry about him. So, that’s a big deal. And he’s our decision maker. We give him options and choices of what to do and he’s the guy that’s got to figure that out. So, a lot is on his shoulders.”

To Davis’s point, Green broke pocket several times, rushing for a total of 49 yards during the first two drives for the Marion offense. However, Green’s rushing ability also allowed the senior quarterback to dance round the pocket as long as possible as the Patriots signal-caller kept his focus down the field, looking for an open receiver.

“You can’t overstate how big that is in the high school level because you’re not going to have perfect pass protection all of the time,” Davis said.

“These guys, they’re going to make mistakes with their blocks or whatever.

So, if you got a guy that can turn a busted play into a five-yard play or a touchdown instead of a ten-yard sack, that’s a big deal. It’s really a big benefit for us.”

Joining Green in the Marion backfield will be a trio of ball carriers, as the Patriots attempt to replace All-State running back Tom Young this season.

Green says that Marion will go with a runningback- by-committee approach consisting mostly of Anthony Price, Kenta Jones, Cody McCullah and Kentreal Jones.

“We’re going to go with the hot hand, kind of like they do in college,” Davis said. “In college, they have three or four guys that can run the ball. We’ll that’s what we’re going to do.

When we have a guy who’s having a big night, we’ll probably just keep feeding it to him.”

Davis says Kenta Jones is the most like Young, a beautiful mix of speed and elusiveness. Price will be the hard-hitting “thunder” out of the backfield this season with a one cut, downhill running style, according to Davis.

Kentreal Jones and McCullah appear to be more change-of-pace backs, both possessing some moves and power.

It was Price starting in the Marion backfield Thursday night, and bursting free for a 15-yard rush on the third play for the Patriots offense. Price also found some separation on the second drive for the offense, breaking another 15-yard run. However, it was senior receiver Taylor Brown who scored the second touchdown for Marion on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Green.

Having a returning starter like Brown and his fellow senior receiver Ryan Robbins should help a passing game that Davis wants to execute often.

“Those guys understand what we’re trying to do, concept wise in our passing game,” Davis said.

“They do a good job of finding the open areas and giving our quarterback a good target to throw to and they can run really well after the catch. So, that’s a big plus for us… Our offensive line is pretty seasoned. So, we’ll probably run it more than we did last year but we’re still going to air it out quite a bit.”

After the scores, there was a new face kicking extra points for the Patriots.

Parker Holland fills a role for Marion left by future Henderson State kicker Bradford Doherty. Doherty joined the Patriots as a kicker last season and only went on to set several school records for longest made field goal and most touchbacks. Holland, who played soccer and shared much chemistry on the pitch with Doherty, tries to live up to the high expectations Doherty has now left for the Marion kicking game.

“Length strength wise, he’s definitely going to be able to take it over,” Davis said of Holland. “We’ll get a much better feel for exactly how good he can be when we put the pressure on him in August.

But, I know in practice, the ball really explodes off of his foot really well. So, we really think he’ll be able to do it for us this year.”

When the Patriots weren’t driving the ball down the field, the Marion defense was wreaking havoc in the backfield. With at least four sacks on the opening set of drives, the Patriots defense looked like a potential problematic force for opposing offenses this season.

“Defensively this year, we’re working on a lot of things; brining more pressure, Wisconsin blitzes up front and it’s hard to pick up,” Davis said. “The defense, they’re doing a great job with it. If all five of our guys up front aren’t doing right, one of those guys is going to go free. I was definitely pleased with how our defense looked… I tell people, our front seven defensively, we’ve got four really good linebackers and three really good defensive linemen and that’s just tough. It doesn’t matter who you’re playing, when you’re facing a good front seven defensively, it’s hard to move the ball consistently.”

The Patriots goal last season was to bring a playoff game to Patriots Field at Marion High School. The Patriots accomplished that goal in 2016. Davis says that this year’s squad is setting out to win conference and earn a first-round bye in the state playoffs.

By Collins Peeples