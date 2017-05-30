Sports Briefs

• J.W. Rich Girls Club Summer Program —

Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, Aug. 4. Mon., Tues., Thur., Fri., from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Wed. from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost: Membership dues (if not already paid) are $60. $350 for the whole summer, or a $10 daily rate. Activities include: arts & crafts, tie-dye, animal show, movies, kickball, volleyball, and basketball. Fridays are Pizza Day. $3 per child if they want pizza.

***

• Melton E. Holt Memorial Golf Tournament —

Presented by Marion Rotary and the Marion Chamber of Commerce, sponsored by Willowbend at Marion. Monday, June 5, registration at 11:30 a.m., lunch at 11:30 a.m., tee time 1 p.m., at Marion Golf & Athletic Club. Information at registration at marionchamber.org.

***

• Riverside International Speedway — Major events rescheduled! Legends Celebration will be Friday, June 16, and The Hooker Hood Classic Race will be Saturday, June 17, with Pancho's 360 Winged Sprints, Trademark Services 305s, Pull A Part Late Models, G & S Electric Modifieds and the Supply House Stocks. Come see who can win the $3,000 prize and the prestigious trophy.

***

• Women’s Volleyball League — For the first time, the J.R. Rich Girls Club will be holding a Women’s Volleyball (16 and up) League. Registration form is available on the Girls Club Facebook page. Bring forms to the girls club, along with your $25 league fee, before the May 31 deadline. If the form is not in by May 31st @ 3:30 p.m., you will not be put in the draft. Games will start Sunday, June 4. First game at 2:30 p.m.

***

• L.R. Jackson Girls Club, Inc. Summer Enrichment Camp — Registration underway now! June 5 through Aug. 4. 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Low, low rates. Trips, arts & crafts, sports, Girl Scouts, Splash Day, and much more. Boys & Girls ages 4-and-up. For more information call 901-3180291.

***

Classes available for ages 2 and up on Thursdays @ 5:15 p.m. For more information please contact Delta Gymnastics at 870-735-5900. John Beaumont jbeau.younglife@gmail.com, Sara Fenter – sfenter@fenterpt. com, or Jerry Fenter jfenter@fenerpt.com.

• Delta Gymnastics classes —