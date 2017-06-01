Get familiar with Earle quarterback Gerry Bohannon

Gerry Bohannon currently plays for the 2A Earle Bulldogs, but will soon be on several much larger stages, including LA., any one of several different colleges and possibly San Antonio

Following Earle’s spring scrimmage, Gerry Bohannon makes his way around the stands of admirers, shaking hands, kissing babies and posing for pictures. It’s hard to tell whether the Bulldogs fourstar quarterback just played a football game or is preparing a run for local office. One thing is clear, however, that Earle adores their star athlete.

“This is my home town,” Bohannon said. “They love me here.”

With 13 offers to play Division-1 college football, Bohannon is fulfilling his dream. That dream not necessarily being to become a college football player, but to make Earle, Arkansas a household name.

“Everybody used to tell me that I needed to go somewhere else (for high school) because I wasn’t going to get any recognition at Earle,” Bohannon said. “My thing was, if God gave you the gift to play ball, no matter where you’re at, and if you put in the work, you can do it.

My thing was, since I was younger, I talked about putting Earle on the map.

So, my thing was, I wanted everybody to know where Earle was and that Earle existed. So, I never felt that I needed to go to another school to do what God gave me the ability to do. I was never worried about people saying that I needed to transfer. I was going to do it here. This is my hometown. So, I’m going to do it here.”

While Bohannon was busy making sure everybody knew where Earle was, recruiters were busy learning who he was. After a junior season which saw the Earle signal-caller accumulate 2,734 passing yards, over 1,000 rushing yards and 42 touchdowns, the University of Alabama made a splash by becoming the first SEC school to offer him a full-scholarship to play football. The only problem there was the Tide offered Bohannon as an athlete, meaning they were not committed to him playing quarterback for them, and the 6-4, 215 pound phenom is determined to earn his playing time behind center at the next level.

“That’s something I’m going to do. I’m going to play quarterback at the next level,” Bohannon said. “I’m determined.

Whenever you say I can’t do, I’m going to go out and do it. That’s just the way I’m built. You can ask my coaches or my mamma. Can’t nobody predict what I’m going to do. I make my moves. I call my shots.”

That drive to play quarterback has not shied away recruiters at all. In fact, Bohannon just recently released a “top-6” list of potential college choices including (in no particular order) Arkansas, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Georgia, Louisville and Baylor.

Those six schools make up less than half of the 13 total scholarships on Bohannon’s table.

Bohannon says that he still does not know which school he will choose, though the heavily-recruited prospect is getting a lot of in-state pressure to join the Razorbacks, something he says is flattering but also somewhat hard to deal with.

Chants of “Woo Pig Sooie” follow the Arkansas native wherever he goes, according to Bohannon.

Certainly, many Arkansans hope the Earle product can become the dual-threat quarterback the Razorbacks need to take their team to the next level. “Everybody wants me to go to Arkansas because I’m from Arkansas,” Bohannon said.

Indeed, all the attention on the 17-year-old Bohannon can be overwhelming.

“When you blow up and stuff, it does get annoying actually,” Bohannon said.

“Because, people can worry you, like people who have never heard of you. And now that they know about you, everybody has something to say, negative stuff, positive stuff, all of it. So, it’s just a part of it though. You got to deal with it.”

“Man, (the recruiting process) has been crazy,” Bohannon added. “You’re talking to different coaches every day. Social media is different. Recruiters are different, people that deal with like rivals and scouts and all that. It’s just a lot of interviews and stuff so it’s kind of hectic, like very bad. There’s an interview or something that you have to do almost every single day.”

However, Bohannon seems to be dealing with the stress and the fame with a sense of humility and grace not often seen in teenagers.

“I’m the same person I have been before all this happened,” Bohannon added. “I haven’t changed up. A lot of people go and act like they’re all big. I’m the same exact way. When I had nothing, I was the same way. I’m still the same way today. So, whatever people say, whatever their opinion is, they can say their opinion. I’m just going to stick with the same Gerry. I’m going to love everybody. I’m going to be nice. I’d like to say, I never think I’m too big for anybody or act funny with anybody. That’s not me.”

Bohannon will soon take his humble, small-town attitude to one of the biggest stages a highschool quarterback could be on, the Nike Elite 11 Finals camp in Los Angeles, taking place June 2-4. In the Elite 11, Bohannon will compete against 23 other highschool quarterbacks from around the nation for a spot in Nike’s premier high-school quarterback camp, the Opening Finals in Oregon later this summer. Bohannon’s face ignited with excitement when talking about the Elite 11 Finals.

“Man, I’ve been talking about it every day,” Bohannon said smiling.

“To go and get on big stage, to go from Earle to Los Angeles and to compete against 23 of the other best quarterbacks in the nation, that’s a big step for me. Since I was younger, I’ve dreamed about going to the Elite 11. I’ve been watching episodes on YouTube since I was in about the ninth grade.

When I first heard of the Elite 11, I was so fascinated with it. I told everybody, my mama, my coaches, that I was going to get in there one day.

Earlier this week I got selected to go and it’s a big deal for me. I’m going to go and showcase my talent.”

Bohannon’s talents could also take him other places, such as the 2018 U.S.

Army All-American Bowl.

Bohannon was recognized as one of the top 400 highschool football players earlier this off-season and, should he finish in the top 100 players during his senior season, he will get an invite to San Antonio, Texas to compete in the big game.

“Man, I’m trying to get in the All-American game,” Bohannon said. “I really do want to get in the All-American game and I’m really praying that I get into the All-American game. I’m going to keep working and make sure that I get into the All-American game. That’s a big deal for me. I want to do it.”

With all of the recognition and colleges recruiting him, Bohannon’s attention remains on the Earle Bulldogs. The Earle senior says that his goal is to bring a state championship home for the Bulldogs’ football team, something he has already accomplished in the past year with the basketball and track teams. Bohannon says, while recruiters chase after him, he will walk beside his teammates as the Bulldogs fight for a ring this upcoming season. “No, I wouldn’t let (the fame) get to them,” Bohannon said. “I wouldn’t at all. Our thing is, our only mindset is, to win the championship. So, nothing else matters. It’s my team and my championship.

That’s the only thing that matters.”

“I would feel like I didn’t succeed if I didn’t win the championship and win the championship with Earle,” Bohannon added.

The Earle Bulldog has already brought his team three championships, in various sports. However, it seems that no amount of glory he brings his hometown would be enough to him in order to repay the community that helped raise him.

“I have supporters here,” Bohannon said. “Earle is like a big family. So, everybody’s going to support. The ones they know, the ones they love, the ones they’ve always known, they’re going to support them.”

By Collins Peeples