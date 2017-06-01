Grizzlies making big plans for local developmental league team

The Memphis Grizzlies announced the first general manager as well as the first head coach for their DLeague team based out of

Southaven

www.nba.com/grizzlies Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced Grizzlies Director of Basketball Operations Chris Makris as General Manager of Memphis’ NBA Development League (NBA D-League) expansion team and named Glynn Cyprien Head Coach of the NBA DLeague franchise, which will begin play in the 2017-18 season.

“We are excited to announce Chris Makris’ expanded role within our organization and to announce Glynn Cyprien as the first head coach of our NBA D-League franchise in Southaven,” Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace said. “Chris experienced great success during his nine years as general manager of the Iowa Energy, including the three seasons we partnered with the franchise, while Coach Cyprien brings a passion for player development and played a pivotal role in the growth of our young players as interim head coach for Iowa last season. Both understand the strong culture within our franchise, and we are confident they will continue their outstanding work for our D-League expansion team.” In celebration of the Grizzlies’ new NBA DLeague team, the team will host a fan event at Tanger Outlets in Southaven, Miss. from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, June 2. On Friday at Tanger Outlets, all fans that sign-up for D-League e-news will receive team sunglasses and headbands plus have the chance to win tickets to Opening Night this fall. Pop-up performances will be held throughout the outlet mall, including performances on the main stage every 20 minutes.

On the heels of the Tanger Outlet event, the Grizzlies will host a D-League Fan Fest Saturday, June 3 at Landers Center from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. where the first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive a free T-shirt.

Parking is free and all fans can enjoy complimentary popcorn. The event will feature a full lineup of Grizzlies entertainment teams, including Grizzline, Claw Crew and more fan favorites. Fans can also expect several activities, including a kids’ zone, face painting, balloon artist and photo booth. A free Grizzlies Youth Basketball clinic will be held for 60 boys and girls, ages 7-14, from 11 a.m.-noon. Those who wish to participate in the clinic must pre-register at www.grizzlies.com/youthbasketball. In addition to multiple programs, activities and giveaways, fans will be joined by Makris, Cyprien and Grizzlies players Andrew Harrison and Wayne Selden Jr. for autographs and Q& A sessions.

