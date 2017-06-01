Memorial Day: Wet & Windy

Times Outdoors Columnist Memorial Day is an annual three day weekend honoring those that have sacrificed their lives to keep our county the greatest in the world and those that are still protecting us.

Because of these heroes we can go to the lake for fishing, water sports, and the popular eating of that good food cooked outside.

This year’s event has featured rain and very high winds with a little sunshine mixed in. If you have trees in your yard, you will spend several hours picking branches. One of the most popular places is Horseshoe Lake with almost every home around the lake having a drive way full of vehicles and cooking for friends. The yards are full of folks either smoking BBQ or frying fish and as I drove around the lake, the smell of good food made your mouth water. While at the lake I visited with Natalie at Bonds Store and watch people picking up their BBQ and butts hot off the big smokers. Talk about smell good and they will have them for sale for the 4th of July, so get your order in early. This real old fashioned smoked BBQ.

I spent Sunday afternoon at Tami Maddox’s place enjoying a great fish fry with all the trimming and great company with old and new friends.

Horseshoe is probably the friendliest place I can think of. I believe you could pull into to any place where people have gathered and they would invite you in and offer you a plate of great food. Tami has been doing this for fifteen years and it keeps on growing.

This was my second year and I hope to be back next year. While eating and visiting friends, I had a couple of my old students come up and show me their kids. I did not recognize them but after a few minutes we were telling stories. Its fun to tell the kids about their parents when they were still in school!

In spite of the high winds and very rough water on Saturday, the lake was full of fishing and pleasure boats. I understand the game wardens were busy checking fishing license and boats for required equipment like life vests. It was also a bad time for alcoholic drinks on the water. There were two bass tournaments going and they launched out of the free state controlled Bonds ramp on the west side of the lake. The tourney I checked was the Boys In Blue and is associated with prisons. Around 2 p.m. it was weigh in time with all the boats having at least a few bass. The winning boat was Martin Shea and Noah Brawley with 21.5 pounds of live bass. They had four bass weighing five pounds or better. They almost doubled the weigh in of the 2nd place boat and they also had the largest fish. Brawley and Shea live on the lake and fish it regularly. Noah just graduated from Lyon College where he was on the trap shooting team that just won the National College Tournament. I have fished and hunted with Noah since he was a little kid and he is a real outdoors man. I am a very good duck caller, but when Noah is calling, I just listen and enjoy. He is the best I have ever hunted with.

There is a new gun store in town. City Cash Pawn in Marion is much more than a pawn store. Bryan and Jan Simonetti have been into gun sales for two years. They keep more than 250 guns that include pistols and long guns and can order almost any gun you want. The best part of their sales is that they are less expensive than most of the large sporting goods stores and you get special attention. Jan is a retired police officer having worked at both the local and state levels. The store buys, sells, and trades guns. They do not repair guns.

We finally got a pretty day and light winds on Monday. The fishermen were having better luck.

David Allen, whose folks live in Marion, showed me a monster flat-head catfish that will weigh 25+ pounds caught on a limb line. Flatheads are the best eating cats and his fish should feed him for a week.

Shawn Cloud of Marion had a nice live well full of good crappie. Several of the fish were slabs he caught on a jig.

Due to the stormy weather and dark moon, the fishing has been slow. With a full moon scheduled for June 9, the fishing should really pick up. Especially the bream going on the beds. I would expect Wapanocca bream to get hungry. The Mississippi River is still very high at Midway Lake, but a few catfish are being caught on limb and trot lines at night. School will soon be out so make sure you take that kid fishing with you. You will be glad you did. Lakeside Taxidermy appreciates getting to mount your trophies. We give fast service, fair prices, and quality work. Send me pictures and stories. The kids really love to see their pictures in the paper.

By John Criner