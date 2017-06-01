Spring Cleaning

As part of my spring cleaning, I was trying to find all my old warranties and put them away in one file.

As I was looking for a manual for my riding mower — because it was in need of repair and I needed the manual to order parts — I was going through the house looking for it. I was coming up dry and was casting about for some last hidey-hole where the manual might be hiding, mocking me.

If I were not looking for it, I know there would be twenty copies of it lying on the floor and I would be kicking them off my shoes, or sliding over the floor on them and fall and hit my head. It would be raining lawn mower manuals… I would be literally drowning in them! I would find them stuffed in my mailbox, featured on my home page on the Internet… people would be calling me on the phone, offering bulk offers of lawn mower manuals with free shipping of the things!

Only, now I WAS looking for it. And there wasn’t a copy in my desk, the cabinets, or the closets in my house.

Where could it have gone to, I wondered?

On a whim, I sought it in the garage. And in the garage against the wall where I had completely forgotten there was one, was a two-drawer metal cabinet amongst the cobwebs and covered with dirtdobber nests.

Upon pulling the bottom drawer open, I found the manual among old computer video game cd’s and wires and some quaintlooking old files.

But, having caught my eye, I dropped the manual on my workbench and began to sift my find through my hands and flip through paperwork. Here were remnants from my past. The first video game cd I ever bought and which I spent months playing. Wires and computer gear I barely recalled at all, when I had purchased computers decades ago — when such things were a novelty — to me at least.

Here were the whited bones of my past.

It took me back, like I was a passenger in my own WayBack Machine.

Back to a time when I was young and sketched out the future by taking paper and pen with a straight edge, to draw out rooms and outline positions in a room for chairs and couches, built-in shelves for the books I imagined I would collect in my library eventually — years down the road. The double-doors to my dream study, an entertainment center, oriental carpets, lamps, statues, curtains… everything a man-cave used to represent all those years ago.

My, how times have changed.

Why would anyone need a study when no one reads anymore?

Who wants an entertainment center with no radios, phonographs, tape players or old-style square televisions broadcasting over the airwaves instead of modern- day cable?

But, although the accoutrement may have changed; even if the furniture is rearranged these days and stuffed leather chairs are out of vogue, classic chairs and wallpaper things of the past, and heavily-panelled walls are considered gauche, there is something that never really changed that much — even with the passing of so many years since that time.

That was me.

Like so many, who still value the things that they always did, and don’t pay much mind to many things that never did hold much fascination for them, either they pursued their interests until they became talented at them, or simply enjoyed the amateur status to the fullest of those things they could appreciate from afar.

Other interests people drop from either disinterest or dislike. Most, folks have not regretted leaving behind. Not like some, who think if you are not neck deep in money or powerful as a commissar, not goodlooking as a high-fashion model or as popular as the Publisher Clearing House Sweepstakes Presenter, then you are someone to be scorned and held up for ridicule.

Puts me in mind of the lines: “If a fish was judged by its ability to climb a tree, It would live its whole life believing that it was stupid.”

Because there are still those who follow a different drummer and not a slave to fashion and the mentality of the masses. And although there are soo- o many who are more lost than a dog that had been set out by the side of the road, there are those who seem to have retained some sanity these days.

These are the ones who can still find their center. Who never wore a pant suit — even when they were in fashion. Who proved their toughness by overcoming their circumstances instead of establishing a criminal record, as they rose above the shoulders of the crowd and swam upstream, against the tide of trends to accomplish their own personal goals, and in doing so — forged their own path.

These are the ones who, when they speak, it is with authority and measured words, who look you in the face when they talk, who communicate from their conscience and not from a phony script of memorized politically-correct mealymouthed blather.

‘The truth is out there,’ as the old X-Files television show used to say.

It never went away, even as so many try to obfuscate… to hide it, to turn the truth to lies and lies into truth. But, the problem is not the truth — its with the ones who have lost the truth.

Or, as another indicated, years ago: “Man has often lost his way, But modern man has lost his address.” ~ G.K. Chesterton This is what spring cleaning can bring: Remembering the past and looking at how far we have come, and finally… where we are now.

By Robert L. Hall