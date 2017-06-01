Summer fun awaits right here in Arkansas

From joining a guided hike to a bear cave on Petit Jean Mountain to relaxing on a sunset cruise on Lake DeGray, visitors to Arkansas State Parks have an abundance of options to enjoy the beauty of our state this summer.

On one summer weekend alone, park employees host and guide more than 100 events across the state.

Visitors can take a tour of our rivers and lakes on a kayak or even learn the tricks to diamond mining.

Arkansas’s first state park was Petit Jean. It was established in 1923 with the passage of Act 276 which authorized the commissioner of state lands to accept land donations. The state then developed an agency to oversee the development of state parks in 1927.

Today the agency oversees 52 state parks. Our parks offer a wide diversity of facilities and outdoor offerings for your family. Each state park in the system provides a unique experience and each visit reveals new wonders. As much as there is to do, Arkansas state parks are wonderful places to relax, whether it’s in a lodge, cabin, campsite.

In fact, 32 of our state parks feature campsites. Sites are located in scenic settings showcasing the natural beauty and geological diversity of Arkansas. You’ll find campsites on the top of a mountain, the shore of a lake and many other locations to experience the best of the outdoors.

And for those who like a camping experience without the stress of setting up camp or buying equipment, there are the new camper cabins at Lake Ouachita State Park. Visitors there have an opportunity to camp without “roughing it.”

Beyond camping and outdoor activities, our state parks also offer lessons in the rich history of Arkansas. Learn about southern American history and life in the Arkansas Delta from the Arkansas Post Museum or visit exhibits about many of the archeological and historical sites in Arkansas – like Jacksonport State Park in the northeastern corner of the state, which was a thriving steamboat river port in the 1880s.

You can also catch a Civil War reenactment at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park, admire the finest examples of Civilian Conservation Corps architecture at Devil’s Den State Park or learn about how the west was mapped at Louisiana Purchase State Park.

So when planning summer vacations or just a day activity for the family, remember the resources we have in our own backyard. The website for Arkansas State Parks includes a complete list of parks and search capabilities to help you find cabins, lodges and campsites to fit your vacation needs.

Go to www.arkansasstateparks.com to discover more about our beautiful Natural State.

From State Representative Milton Nicks