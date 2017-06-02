Boys & Girls Club of Crittenden County — A 55-year Legacy

After more than a half- century in the community, organization has served thousands of young people over the years

ralphhardin@gmail.com Since it first opened its doors in 1962, the Boys and Girls Club of Crittenden County has been a mainstay in the community, providing a place for generations of young people to grow, learn and play.

“That’s a long time for any nonprofit,” said Darin McCollum, executive director for the club.

“We’ve lasted this long because it has always been run like a business.”

And business has been good. Over the years, thousands of boys (and then later, boys and girls) have played ball, participated in programs, and been a part of the organization.

“Just in the past few years, we have been averaging about 3,000 memberships,” said McCollum.

“We are open to anyone who wants to join.”

The club originally opened as the West Memphis Boys Club, in a donated Quonset hut across the street from the West Memphis Girls Club (now the J.W. Rich Girls Club), where it remained for a number of years.

“Jack Rich donated the land and the building,” said McCollum. “And we’ve been in operation ever since then. We strive to be good stewards of our resources.”

McCollum and athletic director Tim Espinoza are the club’s only full-time employees, a requirement for being a part of the nationally-recognized Boys & Girls Clubs of America, but the club also employs 10 to 20 part-time workers throughout the year. The club, which now operates out of its location at 990 N. Missouri Street, adjacent to Worthington Park, offers a number of services to the community’s young people.

“We have baseball and softball, football and cheerleading, basketball for boys and girls, soccer, and our summer and afterschool programs. We even have dance classes,” said McCollum. “We don’t turn anyone away.”

McCollum said the programs are available to kids of all ages.

“We start at age 4,” he said, “and we go up from there. We even have some college kids who are part of the organization. They grew up here. We offer free membership to them.

It keeps them off the streets.”

The Boys & Girls Club is fully entrenched in the schools.

“We go into the schools and they bring their kids here,” said McCollum.

“Field Day, graduation parties, good behavior reward days, and a lot more. They like to come here. That’s why we’re here.

The club also has a strong relationship with the City of West Memphis, using the fields at Tilden Rodgers Park for no cost.

The club also benefits, along with the city’s three other youth clubs, from city funds collected from Southland Park Gaming & Racing.

“That’s something that has been written into state law,” noted McCollum.

“One of the benefits of being part of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America is that all of our data and our financial information is right there for anyone to see. It’s all done by the books. It’s a legitimate business.”

The club has a strong online presence, with a Facebook page and a new website, www.bgccrittenden. org, something that has evolved over the years.

“There’s a lot of history,” said McCollum. “At one time, being on our Board was a highly prestigious position. We used to have an annual banquet as a major fundraiser.

Nowadays, most of our fundraising is done on a personal, face-to-face level. But there is a lot of history.”

And much of that history can be seen in a collection of bound scrapbooks, on the walls of the Boys & Girls Club gym, and in the hallways.

“You can just look at some of the names,” said McCollum. “You’ll recognize a lot of them, and a lot of them stayed around here.”

And they, like the club that they grew up in, are still contributing to the community.

By Ralph Hardin