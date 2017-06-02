Hughes/Horseshoe Lake News

hbacond7@aol.com

4th of July Shirts

The Fourth of July Shirts are in and available at Bond’s Grocery. You have T-Shirt, Tank Top and Long Sleeve styles to choose from. You can also contact Kay Rhodes at 870-3392205 if you like. All the events will take place on Saturday, July 1st.

***

Garden Tours & Seminars

The Crittenden County Master Gardeners will host Garden Tours & Seminars on June 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Free” admission – No ticket required – will be rain or shine. The four houses this year will be: Art & Sandi Angeletti, 2965 S. Alpe Lane, Crawfordsville Speaker will be Kathy Davenport, MG Topic-Propagation. Jeff & Sheri Tacker, 207 Callan Cove-Delta Acres, Marion, Speaker – Jeff Tacker, MGTopic – Greenhouses. Tod & Christina Underhill, 621 N. Delta Dr., Marion – Speaker – Christina Underhill, MG-Topic Growing & Harvesting Luffa’s. Tracy & Regina Young 507 Carriage Cove, Marion, Speaker – Melinda Akins, MG Topic – Making Your Own Pots. Master Gardeners will be speaking throughout the day at each home. There will be door prizes, refreshments and education. For further information, please contact Sharon Masner-901-8484449, Russ Parker- 870739-3230 or Cathy White-870-362-0401.

***

Kamp Karefree

On May 17, Kamp Karefee had some electrical problems at the Restaurant and had to shut down. Repairs are being made and after cleaning up and they pass health inspection, should be opening this week. When they re-open they will be going to seven days a week from 6 a.m.-10p.m. If you like you can call 870-3394070 before driving out to Horseshoe Lake, to see if they have re-opened.

***

Hughes United Methodist Church Acknowledgments

June 2nd – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Ryan Sampson, Cross Garrett Morgan and Steele Taylor Winterer.

June 3rd – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Will Trail, Marion Bonds and Suzanne Stobaugh Baker. Happy Anniversary to: Larry & Jo Harshbarger.

June 4th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Laura F. Parker, Shawn Kelly, Ginger Coats and Claudia Mae Pouncey. Happy Anniversary to: Dennis & Lethia Jo Cupples.

June 5th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Andy Buell and Kate Horn. Happy Anniversary to: Buddy & JuJu Hughes. In Memory: Vernon Bernard.

June 6th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: William L. Marotti, Sr. and Beth Arnold. Happy Anniversary to: Patrick & Alicia Chamness. In Memory: Charlie DeWitt, Guy ( Gene) Arnold and Elizabeth Mc Cafferty.

June 7th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Courtney Coats, Kassie Bobo and Ben Wunderlich. In Memory: Kay Brown.

June 8th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Lara Tarr, Wade & Will McCollum, Alice Blayne Burch Burns, Laurie Benton and Jay Edwin Simpson. In Memory: Carl Williams, Sr.

***

Calendar of Events June 4th

Mass, 7:30 a.m., St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church.

Sunday School, 10 a.m., Worship Service, 11 a.m., Horseshoe Lake Baptist Church.

Worship Service, 11 a.m., Hughes United Methodist Church.

June 5th

Horseshoe Lake Town Meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall on Highland.

Hughes Rotary Club meets, 6:30 p.m.

Deadline for weekly news, 8 p.m., contact Holly Bacon at 870-339-3514 or hbacond7@ aol.com

June 6th

Zumba class, 8 a.m., Surf Club Building.

Horseshoe Lake Fire Dept. meets, 6:30 p.m., Fire Station on Lake Estates Drive.

June 7th

Horseshoe Lake Youth Group meets, 4:30 p.m., Weather permitting, Horseshoe Lake Library.

June 8th

Zumba class, 8 a.m., Surf Club Building.

Hughes Fire Dept. meets, 7 p.m., Fire Station on Blackwood.

June 9th

Next weekly column appears.

By Holly Bacon