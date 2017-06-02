Lady Patriots receive awards

State and team recognitions were handed down to a number of the Marion Lady Patriots after a season ending in the state quarterfinals

Several Marion Lady Patriots have been honored after a 20-9 season which saw the Lady Patriots earn the top seed in the 6A-East Conference Tournament and a number two seed in the 2017 Arkansas 6A Softball Tournament.

Leading the way for Marion in awards is alleverything Lady Patriots senior Hope Phipps.

Phipps, Marion’s ace on the mound, was named to the All-Conference, All-State and All-State Tournament teams. The four-year Lady Patriot started every game she could for the Marion team, despite battling a nagging shoulder injury from several seasons ago. When Phipps wasn’t on the rubber, she played excellent defense at second base. That second base spot earned her the All-State Tournament nod as she was still dealing with injury. Phipps was also awarded the Lady Patriots team MVP award, as well as the team Leadership Award and the Marion all-star also led her team in batting average. Lady Patriots third baseman and incoming senior Destiny King joins Phipps as the only other Marion player to be selected to the All-State team. King’s lock down defense at third was only overshadowed by her spectacular bat as she blistered several walk-off and other key hits throughout the season.

Haley Cook, Blakeleigh Garrison, Shelby Carpenter and Megan Adams join their teammates Phipps and King on the 6A-East All-Conference team.

Cook served as the backstop for the Lady Patriots, catching in every game she played in. Cook was also given a Gold Glove Award by head coach Sean Gray. Also receiving Gold Glove recognition from Gray was Hartley Charlton. Garrison locked down the gap between third and second base, robbing would-be baserunners of hits at shortstop. Carpenter recorded a team high runs-batted-in for the Lady Patriots, swinging a hot bat in key moments with runners on.

Receiving a Spirit Award for boosting team moral and showing unwavering support of teammates were Garrison and Morgan “Speedy” Whited.

Adams, a freshman last season, gets honored in her first year playing varsity softball. The freshman was the second pitcher for Marion this season. As Phipps dealt with her shoulder injury, it was Adams who got the nod on the mound for the Lady Patriots in their 6A State Quarterfinal round matchup against the 6A State runnerup Benton Panthers (2113).

Though the Lady Patriots lost in that quarterfinal match 4-1, it was an impressive season for a Marion team which a new head coach, Sean Gray, and only two seniors, Phipps and centerfielder Camryn Martin.

The Lady Patriots rallied off a five-game win-streak after starting the season 0-2 and put together three more win-streaks of four consecutive games as the season progressed. Marion went 92 in the 6A-East Conference on the season, a record that helped the Lady Patriots secure home-field advantage throughout the conference playoffs. The 2017 Lady Patriots went 93 at home and outscored opponents by 89 runs on the season, 218 runs scored vs 129 runs allowed.

By Collins Peeples