Marriages and Divorces

May 24 John D. Allen, 34, and Jessica I. Davis, 30, both of Marion Mario C. Rushing, 37, and Laveda C. Hawkins, 31, both of Atoka, Tennessee Eric D. Savage, 37, and Josalyn S. Thomas, 23, both of Cordova, Tennessee Jarred L. Stamper, 20, and Mary C. Anthony, 31, both of Memphis Ethan L. Jones, 18, and Tyffanie C. Wilson, 18, both of Senatobia, Mississippi May 25 Ricardo C. Calloway, 27, and Laresha J. Mull, 26, both of West Memphis Glendale E. Johnson, 34, and Kia E. Simmons, 32, both of Marion Kevin B. Thomason, 30, and Deborah L. Elam 30, both of Memphis David G. Morgan, 39, and Lori D. Rikard, 45, both of Marion William A. Brewer, 29, and Amanda N. Travis, 30, both of Marion May 26 Alonso Ortiz, 30, and Delma K. Ortiz, 29, both of Memphis Jose D. Romo, 25, and Melissa M. Smith, 34, both of West Memphis Hernan Gavilanos, 46, and Sara E. Ruelas, 36, both of Memphis Erubiel Najera, 19, and Reya I. Morales, 18, both of Coldwater, Mississippi Jorge Perez, 35, and Amy M. Darby, 36, both of Memphis Darrick O. Perdew, 40, and Angela J. Cox, 44, both of Wynne Charles S. Robinson, 49, and Denise A. Gray, 50, both of West Memphis May 30 Paul E. Hill, 46, and Michelle D. Mills, 34, both of West Memphis Francisco Mendoza, 26, and Karen Cardenas, 25, both of Memphis Kaleb W. Jewell, 26, and Britney S. Andrews, 27, both of Marion Allen R. Harris, 25, and Morgan R. Cooney, 24, both of West Memphis May 31 Draven K. Cole, 20, and Madison S. Woods, 20, both of Crenshaw, Mississippi Jimmy L. Henson, 48, and Tammy D. Gustavus, 46, both of West Memphis

Divorce Petitions

May 24

Shimaka Martin vs. Gerald

Martin

May 26

Sonya L. Hill vs. Deonta T.

Hill

05-15-17 – 8:30am – 3148 I55 – Theft of Property 05-15-17 – 12:30pm – 429 Birdie – Residential Burglary / Terroristic Threatening 05-15-17 – 12:40pm L.H.Polk – Possession of SCH VI LT 4 oz / Obstructing Governmental Operations 05-15-17 – 3:10pm – 541 Par – Possession of SCH VI LT 4 oz 05-15-17 – 3:10pm – 541 Par – Possession of SCH VI LT 4 oz 05-15-17 – 3:10pm – 541 Par – Loitering 05-15-17 – 8:00am – 133 E. Military Road – General Information 05-15-17 – 8:00pm – 352 Shiloh – Persons in Disagreement 05-15-17 – 6:00pm – 724 Oaklawn – Request for Arrest 05-16-17 – 8:00pm – 319 Geelan – Criminal Mischief 05-16-17 – 8:00am – 1100 Ingram – Harassing Communications / Harassment / Harassment 05-16-17 – 9:30am – 100 Meadowbrook Circle Criminal Mischief 05-16-17 – 11:30am – 244 Rivertrace – Theft of Property 05-16-17 – 1:10pm – 3732 I55 – Aggravated Robbery 05-16-17 – 1:30pm – 801 Carter – Persons in Disagreement 05-16-17 – 3:00pm – 122 Surry Trace – Persons in Disagreement 05-16-17 – 9:00pm – 914 Pleasant Plains – Persons in Disagreement 05-17-17 – 1:20am – 529 Par #10 – Persons in Disagreement 05-17-17 – 12:00pm – 437 Magnolia – Persons in Disagreement 05-17-17 – 9:44am – 515 Par #10 – Theft of Property 05-17-17 – 12:00pm – 101 Brougham – General Information 05-17-17 – 9:00pm – 401 Birdie #1 – Theft of Property 05-17-17 – 12:00pm – 133 Military Road – Terroristic Threatening 05-17-17 – 12:00am – 437 Magnolia – General Information 05-17-17 – 10:27pm – 255 Marion – Domestic Battery / Terroristic Threatening / Endangering the Welfare of a Minor 05-18-17 – 12:35am – 32 Alta Vista Cove – Domestic Battery 05-18-17 – 11:39am – 1 Patriot – General Information 05-18-17 – 9:16am – 200 Military Road – Attempted Suicide 05-18-17 – 9:25am – Shiloh ORD 314 05-18-17 – 8:00am – 1 Patriot – Disorderly Conduct / Bullying / Harassment 05-18-17 – 1:51pm – 809 Praline – Runaway 05-18-17 – 3:45am – 203 Delta – Welfare Concern / Persons in Disagreement 05-18-17 – 9:50pm – 134 Surry Trace – Persons in Disagreement 05-19-17 – 12:00am – 39 Willow – Theft of Property 05-19-17 – 2:21am – Cypress – Ran Stop Sign / Fleeing 05-19-17 – 1:10pm – Block Ran Stop Sign x 2 / Careless and Prohibited Driving 05-19-17 – 12:30pm – Block Street – Aggravated Assault 05-19-17 – 10:54am – 1 Patriot Drive – Terroristic Threatening 05-19-17 – 7:00am – 907 Pleasant Plains Cove – Persons in Disagreement 05-19-17 – 8:30am – 515 Par #6 – Theft of Property 05-19-17 – 1:53pm – 1 Patriot Drive – Harassment 05-19-17 – 7:39am – 2100 Highway 77 – Forgery 05-19-17 – 11:00am – 356 Park – Interference with Custody 05-19-17 – 10:00pm – 301 Judge Smith #26 – Harassment 05-20-17 – 11:03am – 381 Colonial – Theft of Property 05-20-17 – 7:43am – 806 Praline – Domestic Battery 05-20-17 – 8:42pm Complex Road – Fleeing / Obstructing Governmental Operations 05-20-17 – 8:20pm – 338 Southwind – DWI 2nd / Refusal to Submit / Drug Paraphernalia with Intent to Use 05-21-17 – 1:46am – 535 Par #7 – Drunk, Insane, and/or Disorderly 05-21-17 – 11:40am – 423 Birdie #1 – Natural death 05-21-17 – 10:15am – 3477 West Service Road Suspended Driver License 05-21-17 – 5:37pm – 224 Rivertrace – Persons in Disagreement 05-21-17 – 8:14pm – I-55 S/B @ 10 mm – Request for Arrest 05-21-17 – 7:54pm – 822 Preston – General Information 05-21-17 – 8:45pm – Chestnut – Domestic Battery

West Memphis Police Reports 5/15/17 – 5/22/17

5/15/17 2:45 AM 210 W Jackson AVE 1 CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 5/15/17 2:51 AM Ingram Boulevard/ Goodwin Street DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 5/15/17 5:54 AM 802 Walnut DR PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 5/15/17 9:49 AM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 5/15/17 9:58 AM 1800 E Harrison AVE BREAKING OR ENTERING / BUILDING OR STRUCTURE 5/15/17 10:05 AM 100 Court ST SATISFY COMMITMENT 5/15/17 10:34 AM 500 W Broadway AVE 18 B THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 5/15/17 11:43 AM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 5/15/17 11:48 AM 529 N 27Th ST THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $25,000 OR MORE 5/15/17 1:24 PM 798 W Service RD LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 5/15/17 3:55 PM 1402 Baywood CIR REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 5/15/17 4:28 PM 210 W Jackson G 3 LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 5/15/17 4:43 PM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 5/15/17 5:32 PM 1230 Missouri ST FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD / CARD OR ACCOUNT NUMBER IS STOLEN 5/15/17 11:27 PM 736 Belmont DR BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 5/15/17 11:29 PM 600 Rainer St. FAILURE TO APPEAR 5/16/17 1:41 AM 1400 Gail LN DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 5/16/17 1:46 AM 602 Tulane DR DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 5/16/17 2:41 AM North 32nd Street/Beatty POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 5/16/17 9:28 AM 1405 1/2 N Missouri ST A LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 5/16/17 10:47 AM 310 Mid Continent Blvd 610 BREAKING OR ENTERING / ARTICLES FROM VEHICLE 5/16/17 11:09 AM 800 Martin Luther King Jr DR THEFT $1,000 OR LESS FROM VEHICLE 5/16/17 1:11 PM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH CONDITIONS OF SUSPENDED SENTENCE 5/16/17 1:53 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD A THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 5/16/17 1:57 PM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 5/16/17 2:05 PM 1800 Family Dollar PKWY THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 5/16/17 2:53 PM 700 S 20Th ST FINANCIAL / NONFINANCIAL IDENTITY FRAUD 5/16/17 2:59 PM 3400 Service LOOP THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 5/16/17 3:02 PM 1800 Family Dollar PKWY THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 5/16/17 3:15 PM 413 S Avalon ST 5 REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 5/16/17 6:03 PM 798 W Service RD THEFT OF PROPERTY – LOST, MISLAID, DELIVERED BY MISTAKE 5/16/17 3:46 PM 3978 E Service ST 110 THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 5/16/17 4:27 PM 1550 Ingram THEFT GREATER THAN $5,000 BUT LESS THAN $25,000 – FROM VEHICLE 5/16/17 4:48 PM 429 W Broadway AVE FORGERY 5/17/17 12:38 AM 500 W Broadway AVE Robbery 5/17/17 8:06 AM 1001 S 8Th ST 4 BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 5/17/17 8:59 AM 2700 N College BLVD TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 2ND DEGREE/THREATENS PROPERTY DAMAGE 5/17/17 9:00 AM 1625 N Missouri ST THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – ALL OTHERS 5/17/17 12:53 PM 308 S 4Th ST HARASSING COMMUNICATIONS / TELEPHONE, TELEGRAPH, MAIL, OR ANY WRITTEN FORM 5/17/17 4:15 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD A FORGERY 5/17/17 4:37 PM 429 W Broadway AVE FORGERY 5/17/17 4:39 PM Access Road LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 5/17/17 4:40 PM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 5/18/17 3:37 AM Avalon Street/ Rainer rd DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 5/18/17 5:47 AM 2407 E Service RD POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 5/18/17 5:48 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 5/18/17 8:46 AM 900 N College BLVD THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 FROM VEHICLE 5/18/17 9:24 AM 1413 Carlise LN GENERAL INFORMATION 5/18/17 9:53 AM 210 N 26Th CV BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 5/18/17 11:04 AM 2307 Wheeler AVE 196A TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 5/18/17 11:25 AM 228 W Barton AVE THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – ALL OTHERS 5/18/17 11:42 AM 405 Pearce Street ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 5/18/17 12:23 PM 209 Shoppingway BLVD FORGERY 5/18/17 12:32 PM 1608 Goodwin AVE FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD / CARD OR ACCOUNT NUMBER IS STOLEN 5/18/17 12:58 PM 100 Court St. FAILURE TO APPEAR 5/18/17 2:40 PM 300 W Service RD FORGERY 5/18/17 3:40 PM 2823 Oak CV FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE (OUT OF STATE FELONY) 5/19/17 1:22 AM 518 Garden LN BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 5/19/17 11:44 AM 429 W Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 5/19/17 12:03 PM 626 E Broadway AVE HINDERING APPREHENSION OR PROSECUTION / VOLUNTEERS FALSE INFORMATION 5/22/17 9:25 AM 4015 E Broadway AVE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 2ND DEGREE / RECKLESSLY DESTROYS 5/19/17 4:19 PM 14 Military RD REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 5/19/17 4:31 PM West Broadway Ave and Clement Rd GENERAL INFORMATION 5/19/17 4:42 PM 1814 E Jackson AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 5/19/17 5:17 PM 1 Elm ST REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 5/19/17 11:53 PM Woods/polk CRIMINAL ATTEMPT: CAPITAL MURDER 5/20/17 7:02 AM 1100 Ingram BLVD FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE (OUT OF STATE FELONY) 5/20/17 9:21 AM 1900 N Avalon ST 14 THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 5/20/17 11:26 AM 1700 Missouri ST THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 5/20/17 3:20 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD A FORGERY 5/22/17 9:30 AM 500 S 18Th ST CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 2ND DEGREE / RECKLESSLY DESTROYS 5/22/17 12:50 AM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH CONDITIONS OF SUSPENDED SENTENCE 5/22/17 1:08 AM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 5/22/17 1:51 AM 3104 Church ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 5/22/17 8:44 AM 208 S 7Th ST AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 5/22/17 9:25 AM 201 N Center DR THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – ALL OTHERS 5/22/17 10:28 AM 1850 N Avalon ST 43 POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 5/22/17 10:38 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD A LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 5/22/17 11:19 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD A LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 5/22/17 11:36 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD A THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 5/22/17 1:39 PM 100 Court St. FAILURE TO APPEAR 5/22/17 2:21 PM 700 S Avalon ST 25 GENERAL INFORMATION 5/22/17 2:28 PM 210 W Jackson AVE POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 5/22/17 2:33 PM 127 S 2Nd ST CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 2ND DEGREE / RECKLESSLY DESTROYS 5/22/17 2:47 PM 2950 E Jackson St. BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 5/22/17 3:00 PM 3984 E Service RD 133 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 5/22/17 3:33 PM 1334 S Avalon ST GENERAL INFORMATION 5/22/17 4:18 PM East Baton / West McAulty LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 5/22/17 4:38 PM 2501 E Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 5/22/17 5:04 PM 2822 Oak CV OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS / OBSTRUCTS, IMPAIRS, HINDERS, THE PER 5/22/17 6:01 PM 908 Vanderbilt GENERAL INFORMATION 5/22/17 6:59 PM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS

Marion Police Reports 05/15/17 – 05/22/17