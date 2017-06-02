HOROSCOPE MOEOSCOIPE

Satardlaiy,Jum© Mil AMIES(Msardln21 Aprii19) For Saturday, June 3, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Do not be argumentative with others today. The truth is, you are not really sure of your facts. If you wade into deep water, you will have self-doubt. (That's a tough way to win an argument.)

This is not a good day for making important financial decisions. You might be confused or deceived by someone. Or perhaps someone doesn't trust you? Tread carefully.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Your energy is low today. In addition to this, your self-confidence is a bit shaky. Knowing this, do not be pushy or demanding. Play things low-key.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Something going on behind the scenes might shake up your confidence today. If so, do nothing. Don't make an important decision while you are in a doubtful frame of mind.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) You might feel uncertain about a friend or dealing with others today. Perhaps you're not sure if you're part of the group. If you think something fishy is going on, it probably is.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Do not agree to anything important when talking to a parent or boss today, because you might not have all the facts. And in a few cases, someone might be stringing you along. Be careful.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Avoid important discussions about politics, religion and racial issues today, because they will be circular

and confusing. Someone might be playing fast and loose with the truth.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) This is a poor day to make important decisions about inheritances and shared property. There's a good chance that you don't have all the facts. You also might not stand up for yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Relationships with others are bit confusing today. That's OK – this happens. Just make sure you don't agree to anything important.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) You won't feel like working much today. Don't be hard on yourself. In fact, take it easy.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Because it's easy to have a misunderstanding today, don't jump to conclusions, especially about romantic situations. Things might not be as they seem.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) An important discussion with a parent or family member might be vague and confusing today. Therefore, don't agree to anything important. Just wait a day or two.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are creative and likable. You like to do things at your own pace. You want to be financially secure in this life. This is a wait-and-see year. It is a time for cooperation and building relationships that will benefit you in the future. Because your success lies in interacting with other people, be friendly! Your interactions will be mutually beneficial.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)