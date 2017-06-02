Patriots players honored with state and school recognitions

The Marion Patriots baseball team gave fans many great memories this past season and, in return, several of their players have been honored for their onthe- field success

sports@theeeveningtimes. com After a season which saw the Marion Patriots (14-16 overall, 5-4 6A/5A-3 Conference) more than quadruple their win total from the 2016 season and making their way to the quarterfinals of the 2017 state playoffs, several players have been honored with post-season awards and recognitions.

Leading the award-winning names is Marion senior and starting pitcher Collin Carpenter.

Carpenter, who played his last season with the Patriots before graduating this spring, was named 6A All Conference as well as 6A All State and Outstanding Pitcher for the Marion Patriots.

Carpenter puzzled opposing hitters all season, ending the year with a 2.91 ERA and a 5-2 win-loss record. Carpenter also recorded 47 strikeouts while giving up only 28 walks. The all-state pitcher is one of four seniors which the Patriots graduated.

Also receiving the 6A All Conference nod are second baseman Hayden Hodge, shortstop Tony Rudd, utility outfielder/pitcher Tyler Steele and third baseman Peyton Walker.

Hodge ends the season with a .359 batting average and a .512 on-base percentage. The Patriots second baseman recorded 33 hits on the year, including 9 doubles. Once on base, Hodge remained a threat, swiping a total of 13 bases. Hodge, who batted either second or third in the order all season and started in all 30 of the Patriots games, also knocked in 26 runs and scored 30 runs himself. Those numbers were good enough to allow Hodge to be named the Marion Outstanding Offensive Player.

Rudd led the Patriots in batting average this past season, hitting .406 at the plate. The Marion shortstop also a .494 on-base percentage and totaled 28 hits. Rudd stole 11 bases and reached home 18 times while playing spectacular defense.

Steele joins Carpenter as the only other Marion senior to receive all-conference honors. The four-year Patriot hit .300 at the plate and achieved a .469 onbase percentage. The “Steele Curtain” plated 15 runs and scored 12 runs himself in his last season with Marion.

Walker rounds out the allconference selections for Marion. The Patriots third baseman hit .301 at the plate with a .463 on-base percentage. Walker drove in 17 runs last season while finding home 14 times himself.

However, the Patriots recognitions wouldn’t be complete without acknowledging the play of catcher Peyton McElroy. The Marion backstop gunned down 13 potential basestealers this past season, keeping the Patriots in most of the 30 games they played.

“Peyton McElroy was key in controlling the running game,” Marion head coach Daniel Kelley said. “Most of the time, opposing teams didn’t even attempt to steal a base.”

Marion freshman and Marion senior, respectively, Braeden Wolford and Cody Smith were also honored with 6A All Conference honorable mentions.

Wolford, in his first year with the Patriots, often showed the composure of a veteran on the mound and kept Marion in a tightly contested 6A state quarterfinals game against the top seed from the West and state champion runner-ups, the Greenwood Bulldogs (26-7).

Designated hitter and senior Smith also receives recognition in his final season with the Patriots.

Smith’s offense served as a vital component in many games this season for Marion.

By Collins Peeples