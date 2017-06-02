This week in Girls Club Softball

J. W. Rich Girls Club hosted a trio of games last week

The J.W. Rich Girls Club hosted several softball games last week as the next generation of Crittenden County’s softball stars continue to develop.

In a high scoring affair on May 23rd, the Diamond Sluggers, sponsored by All Points Transport, dealt an ironically heartbreaking loss to the Heartbreakers, winning 21-11. Anna Cate Horton picked up the win on the mound for the Sluggers, while practically the entire team put in work at the plate. Eleanor Houston, Lynden Giersh, Jaycee Bagley, Addie Stewart, Krina Patel and Brooklyn White all came through with valuable at bats in the 10-run victory.

Also on the 23rd of May, the Blue Angels, sponsored by Flash Market, soared to a dominating 15-1 victory over the Lady Red Sox. In the explosive offensive performance for the Blue Angels, Isabella Armstrong and Marlee Williams stood out the most. Each young lady singled four different times while lifting their team to victory. The Lady Red Sox, sponsored by People Ready, were led in hitting by Hallie Watson and Hailey Legen.

The Blue Angels and the Lady Red Sox squared off again two days later on May 25th in a well-played, competitive contest.

Though the Blue Angels came out victorious again, it was only by one run, 1110.

Abby Patterson fell just a homerun short of the cycle for the Blue Angels in the second game, reaching base on a single, double and triple. Emily Kratzer also flirted with the cycle, reaching base three times.

Kratzer homered in the victory, also reaching base on a single and a double.

Bella Kirtley also rounded the bases for the Blue Angels, hitting a home run and a single in the win.

The Lady Red Sox were led by five different players with 3 hits apiece in the 10 run outing. Watson, Legen, Lexi McCay, Kayla Anthony and Adrian Hanelson all recorded a trio of hits, respectively, in the loss.

By Collins Peeples