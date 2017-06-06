HOROSCOPE

y 9 qDUUUUvs u 9

(Maurdn 214© April 19) For Wednesday, June 7, 2017 ARIES March to April 19) This is a great day to travel or to learn something new. Sign up for a course or book a trip for future travel, because you want to expand your world. (Let's not forget that you are the pioneer of the zodiac!)

Discussions about shared property, inheritances and insurance issues will be profitable for you today. You also might talk to someone from another country or a different culture.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Interactions with partners and close friends will be upbeat and pleasant today. You might discuss a way to improve profits or make more money in the future.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Work-related travel is likely right now. Whatever you do today can boost your earnings now or in the future – or both. Respect your moneymaking ideas, especially those regarding real estate.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) This is a lighthearted, fun-loving day! Enjoy playful activities with children. Likewise, enjoy the arts, movies, sports events and fun recreational experiences.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Discussions about family matters or real estate will be profitable today. Today you have a choice: You can enjoy cocooning at home, or you can entertain others at home. It's your call.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Your positive attitude is what will float your boat today. And

SAtGlTTAMIUS (Nv<, 22 4© ID©©« 21)

as we all know, the power of positive thinking is enormous! (It also affects others in a good way.)

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Act on your moneymaking ideas, because they could lead to future profits for you. Work-related travel might take place today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. Today the Moon is in your sign dancing with your ruler, Jupiter, which is a positive thing. It promotes domestic peace and happiness; it's also good for business. Ka-ching!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) It's easy to feel quietly content and pleased with yourself today – and you should. Nevertheless, be patient with partners and close friends.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) You will enjoy schmoozing with friends and members of groups today, especially people from other cultures and different countries. It's a good day to think about goals.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) You are highviz today, and people see you in positive terms. Why not use this to your advantage? Ask for what you want.

BORN TODAY: You are fun-loving and friendly. You have a detached objectivity plus strong willpower. This year is more personal and focuses on family and loved ones. However, you will experience success and financial accumulation in the next three years. This is why it is wise to settle your debts this year. It's a social year that deals with the results of last year's changes.

>.18

YOUOMNTOBAYs

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)