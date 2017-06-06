Marshall Skinner charges to second USCS Sprint Speedweek win

Skinner continues to impress on the track

United Sprint Car Series Eastaboga, AL — Past USCS Champion, Marshall Skinner from Marion, scored his second United Sprint Car Series presented by K& N Filters win of the week during Round #5 of the USCS Sprint Speedweek 2017 at Talladega Short Track on Thursday night. Skinner had to hold off a late race charge by veteran sprint car racer and three-time World of Outlaws Champion Sammy Swindell from Germantown, Tennessee.

After both got past earlyrace leader Tim Crawley who finished in the K& N Filters Podium Award third position behind Swindell.

Monday night’s Speedweek Round #4 winner and 2013 USCS National Champion, Derek Hagar also from Marion, finished fourth followed by eleven-time series National USCS Champion, Terry Gray from Bartlett, Tennessee, in the fifth place.

Dale Howard from Byhalia, MS headed the next group in sixth place followed by the current USCS series point leader, Jordon Mallett from Greenbrier, AR who finished in seventh place. The defending and two-time USCS National Champion, Morgan Turpen from Cordova, Tennessee, chased those seven other veteran drivers to the finish line in eighth place.

Rookie driver Jake Knight from Georgetown, Mississippi followed in ninth place and USCS Rookie of the Year contender Brandon Taylor from Cumming, GA rounded out the top ten finishers. Tim Crawley won the Engler Machine and Tool First Heat. Derek Hagar collected the win in the Brown and Miller Racing Solutions Second Heat.

Tim Crawley also earned the most passing points in the heat race action. As the first heat race-winner, Crawley drew a Zero in the K& N Filters Pole Award drawing. This placed Crawley on the K& N Filters Pole Position and Derek Hagar outside front row. Dale Howard started tenth and passed four cars, earning him the Wilwood Disc Brakes Hard Charger Award.

By Peter Walton