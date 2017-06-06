State Lottery Scholarship deadline extended to June 15

College- bound students still have time to apply

Arkansas Scholarship Lottery LITTLE ROCK – Did you know that since it began in 2009, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery has provided nearly $700 million for more than 235,000 scholarships to Arkansas students to 51 colleges, universities and technical schools in the state? It's true.

“We send out press releases all year long touting our winning Lottery players from across Arkansas,” Lottery Director Bishop Woosley said. “But during this time of year, our attention turns to the Lottery's other winners — the thousands of recipients of the Arkansas Academic Challenge scholarship from all over the state. It's the very reason the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery exists. Maximizing proceeds to scholarships is our mission.”

And while the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery largely funds the scholarships, the Arkansas Department of Higher Education administers them, and ADHE recently announced the deadline to apply for scholarships has been extended to June 15. All eligible traditional and non-traditional collegebound students in Arkansas are encouraged to apply.

Applicants can be new high school graduates, students who are already enrolled in school, older students who want to continue their education, or those attending technical schools. Scholarships begin at $2,000 for the first year of a four-year school and increase by $1,000 annually for students who keep it; for two-year schools, the amount is $2,000 for both years.

Need more information?

Visit www.scholarships.ADHE.e du.

More about the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery More than 92 cents of every dollar of Lottery revenue goes to prizes, scholarships, retailer commissions and other expenses in Arkansas. Since Lottery sales started in 2009, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery has provided more than $2 billion in prizes to players, and more than $190 million in commissions to Lottery retailers. Follow the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Visit MyArkansasLottery for more information on scholarships, winners, games, odds, promotions — and to join the free Play It Again™ Rewards Club. To hear winning numbers, call the Winning Numbers Hotline at 501-682-IWON (4966). To get help with problem gambling, contact the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1800-522-4700.

From Stephen Koch