Stealing a moment with Memphis Red Sox speedster Lonnie Harris

Lonnie Harris reflects back on his days stealing bases, the “ holy hell” of playing in the Negro League and a post- baseball career which includes two decades worth of teaching special needs students

sports@theevenigtimes.com

The Memphis Redbirds begin play and Lonnie Harris sits quietly by himself with a brown paper sack on the back row of section 108 at AutoZone Park. The usher greets Mr. Harris. Soon, people begin coming up to Harris and taking pictures. For each fan that greets him, Harris reaches into his brown paper sack, pulls out one of his own baseball cards and autographs it for the fan. This is Harris’ way of giving back to the game which gave him so much.

The 87-year-old Harris holds a lifetime pass to AutoZone Park after playing at Martin Park in Memphis from 1953 to 1962 with the Memphis Red Sox of the Negro League. However, Memphis was not Harris’ first stop in the Negro League. After playing baseball in the U.S. Army for three and a half years and winning a batting title for the army in 1952, the New York native signed with the Birmingham Black Barons. But, Harris was released from the team following a disagreement with the Barons manager, hall-of-famer Willie Wells, over when the speedy Harris could steal bases.

“I had a New York attitude,” Harris said. “The manager said, ‘Well Lonnie, you can’t steal bases when you want to.

It’s when I give you the signal to steal.’ So, I did it again. He called me and he said, “Look, if you do that again, you’re not on this team.’ I told him, ‘(Screw) you!’ He said, ‘What did you say, ballplayer? You’re not on this team anymore.’ So, I told him ‘(Screw) you again.’” Harris didn’t remain out of baseball long, however, as the Memphis Red Sox purchased his contract less than 24 hours later. To his credit, Harris did possess outstanding speed, famously stealing 8 total bases in a double-header at Yankee Stadium, stealing home plate to win game two.

“My specialty wasn’t only stealing second and third,” Harris said. “It was stealing home. That was unreal, to steal home because you don’t hear that today. But, hey they all knew when I got on base, second base was given, third base was given. At home plate, I was caught three or four times, but after that no way Jose.”

Harris says he can’t describe how he knew when to steal home.

Stealing home comes down to a split-second decision and a gut instinct that cannot be taught, according to Harris.

“Stealing second and stealing third is no problem,” Harris said. “I can walk there. It’s an instinct.

They all knew I was going to steal those bases and they still couldn’t stop me.

Now, home plate was a different deal. It was a split-second decision to steal home. I was caught (several) times before I learned the instinct of when to go.”

Harris also possessed a great amount of skill in the outfield, earning the nickname “Showboat.” Harris (5-7, 140 pounds) says he got tired of all of the attention going to the bigger and taller players. So, as a fly ball was hit towards him, he’d time the ball just right and make a diving catch instead of catching a routine pop fly.

Sitting down with Harris while watching the Memphis Redbirds play, a runner was thrown out trying to steal third. I asked Harris if he would’ve been safe and he laughed and said “You got it!”.

However, while Harris reflects fondly on his days running the base paths, there are other memories which aren’t so pleasant about playing in the negro leagues.

“My man, it was awful,” Harris said. “Many a night, when we left the ballpark, we were nasty, funky, hungry and all we wanted to do was take a shower, clean up and eat and get back on the bus and go to the next game. But, when we got to certain places in Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana, Tennessee and Texas, ‘We don’t serve N’s’, I don’t use that word, N’s. So, we got back on the bus, nasty, funky and hungry and went to the next little old town. Same thing. Next town. Same thing. We could eat in the back and take the food out, but get back on the bus.

We couldn’t change and clean up or nothing… It was hell.”

However, those struggles and turmoil do actually give Harris a feeling of accomplishment, that he and his fellow Negro League players could pave the way for non-Caucasian baseball players today to get paid good money and play the sport they love.

“What we went through, brother, was holy hell, for these ball players today making millions of dollars and don’t’ realize what we went through for them to do what they’re doing today,” Harris said. “We paid the price for Jackie Robison, Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, Satchel Paige and all the ball players that went up. And I’m proud of that. I forged the path for all these, not only the black ball players.”

But, for Harris, there was one force greater than the racism and horrible conditions he endured. Hs love of baseball.

“We played for one thing, the old cliché, the love of the game. And we went through hell, inhumane treatment.”

The Negro League disbanded in 1962 when Harris was 32 years old.

Out of baseball, Harris turned his attention to education. Harris says that he decided to stay in Memphis and not return to his home state of New York to avoid getting involved with gangs and drugs.

“After baseball… I was in a state of flux. I decided to go back to school. So, I had my records transferred to Memphis State. It took me five years to get my first Bachelors of Arts. I have now accumulated five BA’s and two Masters Degrees.”

Harris’s degrees include Masters in Sociology and Phycology and Bachelors K-12 Education and Special Education. Harris went on to teach special needs children at Humes Junior High School.

“I was determined to do something with my life,” Harris said. “Whatever I did, I did baseball excellently. I wanted to do the same in education. I was studying like hell to get another degree and another degree and another degree… But, I did it for one thing. I wanted to do in education what I did in baseball.”

Harris spent a total of 20 years working with special needs children at Humes Junior High in Memphis, Tennessee.

“I specialize in working in special education, working with students who have mental problems,” Harrris said. “I got all my degrees and I taught 20 years in special education dealing with mentally disturbed students who needed somebody to help them… I don’t regret it.

I’m proud that I did it and spent years working with (those) students. I see students I taught out in public and they run up to me and say, ‘Hey, Mr. Harris!’ And they hug me, and it brings tears to my eyes.”

Harris is now retired and enjoys his lifetime pass to AutoZone Park to watch the Redbirds, his season tickets to the Memphis Tigers and Memphis Grizzlies and, when he’s not at a ballgame, going to movies at the Paradiso Theater in Memphis.

Harris says he absolutely loves the way that baseball has changed today, from integration to the automatic intentional walk rule implemented by Major League Baseball this season.

These days, Harris just wants to give back to baseball, the sport that gave so much to him, and to Memphis, the city that the New York native has called home now for decades.

“I would put it this way, Memphis has been good to me and I’ve been good to Memphis,” Harris said.

“Because everything I do, I’m giving back. I taught 20 years, mentally handicapped students, and I gave them back into the world where they are functioning now, having J-OB’s. Then, what I did in baseball, I’m going back to all the baseball games and giving back to all the baseball fans.”

After listening to Harris’ stories of not being able to shower or eat following a game, in a time where white and black people were not allowed on the same diamond together or to eat in the same company and comparing it to today as I, a 26-year-old white man, sit down across from Harris who was gracious enough to give me this interview, I could not be more honored to be allowed to share the same table with him.

Meet Harris at almost any Memphis Redbirds home game, he should be sitting in section 108 with a stack of his own baseball cards and an entire game’s worth of memories to share with you.

By Collins Peeples