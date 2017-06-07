Dates to remember for local Farm Service Agency County Office Committee

Upcoming 2017 FSA County Committee Election Nomination Period and Crittenden County LAA Information

From Stuart Cooper, Executive Director USDA-FSA Crittenden County Some important dates are coming up for the Farm Service Agency (FSA) County Office Committee (COC) election processes.

Starting June 15, 2017, the FSA will begin accepting nomination forms (FSA669A) for the 2017 COC Election. Nomination forms can be picked up at the county office or online at www.fsa.usda.gov/newsroom/ county-committeeelections/ index.

Agricultural producers who participate or cooperate in an FSA program may be nominated for candidacy for the county committee. Individu¬als may nominate themselves or others as a can¬didate.

Additionally, organizations representing underserved (minority and women) farmers or ranchers may nominate candidates.

Nomination forms are filed for the county committee of the office that administers a producer's farm records. The nomination period will continue through August 1, 2017.

Crittenden County is made up of three Local Administrative Areas (LAA): LAA-1 consists of agricultural lands in and around the communities of Earle, Heafer, Blackoak, and Wildcat. The northern boundary is Poinsett County, the southern boundary is St. Francis County, the western boundary is Cross County, and the eastern boundary is an approximate northsouth line from the northeast corner of St. Francis County to the southeast corner of Poinsett County.

LAA-2 consists of agricultural lands in and around the communities of Marion, Clarkedale, Turrell, and Crawfordsville. The northern boundary is Mississippi County, the southern boundary is approximately highway 70, the eastern boundary is the Mississippi River, and the western boundary is an approximate north-south line from the northeast corner of St. Francis County to the southeast corner of Poinsett County.

LAA-3 consists of agricultural lands in and around the communities of West Memphis, Hulbert, Proctor, and Horseshoe Lake. The northern boundary is approximately Highway 70, the southern and eastern boundary is the Mississippi River, and the western boundary is St.

Francis County.

A detailed map of each LAA and eligible voter list is available upon request from the local FSA office.

The upcoming election will be for LAA-1 in Crittenden County and ballots will be mailed to eligible voters in November.