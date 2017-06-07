HOROSCOPE

For Thursday, June 8, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Be careful, because this is an accident-prone day due to the Full Moon energy. This means you have to pay attention to everything you say and do.

Certain financial issues might come to a head today because of the Full Moon. You might find yourself at odds with someone. (Generally, this will subside in 48 hours.)

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Today the only Full Moon all year that is opposite your sign is taking place. This is why you might feel tension when dealing with those who are closest to you.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Today is troublesome because of the Full Moon energy. It quite likely will make a negative impact on your health and your dealings with co-workers and clients. Patience is key.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Relationships with friends and groups might create problems with your kids or a romantic partner. In other words, on this Full Moon day, you can't keep everyone happy. (Sigh.)

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) You will find it difficult to please home and family, as well as the demands of your career and your job today. It's as if you are caught in the middle. That's because today is a Full Moon.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Be careful traveling, driving and talking to others today,

because the Full Moon energy could trigger accidents and mistakes. Be extra mindful.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Issues about shared property and inheritances might come to a head today because of the Full Moon. Actually, this is a poor day for these discussions. Wait a few days.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Today the only Full Moon in your sign all year is taking place. Naturally, you will feel some tension when dealing with those who are closest to you. Be patient.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Be patient with co-workers today, because people often are at loose ends and feel uptight during a Full Moon. Go easy on everyone.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) This could be an accident-prone day for your kids because of the Full Moon today. Romance will be a little rocky as well. Go slowly.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Family arguments and difficulties with authority figures might arise because of today's Full Moon. Pull in your energy and say as little as possible.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are funny, articulate, charming and always busy and active. Many of you will be a student or teacher this year, because your capacity for research and understanding is at its best. It's time to reflect on the past and plan for the future. This will not tend to be a year of action, but rather a year of waiting and development.

