Lady Patriots holding raffle for trip to Gulf Coast Classic

The Marion Lady Patriots softball team is raising money for a trip to Gulf Shores next season in order to make lifelong memories and develop their skills on the diamond and they’re giving away three amazing prizes in the process By Collins Peeples sports@theeveningtimes.c om The Marion Lady Patriots softball team is currently selling raffle tickets in order to raise money for a trip to the Gulf Coast Classic Softball Tournament, March 19-21, 2018 in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Single tickets can be purchased for five dollars or three tickets can be purchased together for 10 dollars.

Purchased tickets will be entered into three separate raffles, with different prizes being awarded for each drawing.

The first twos prizes awarded, respectively, will be a pair of Costa Sunglasses (valued at $220). The winner will be able to choose whichever pair they prefer from Costa’s online catalogue. A Yeti Low Boy Rambler (valued at $20) is also included in each of the first two giveaways.

The third drawing will result in someone winning a Yeti Hopper 12 which is valued at $279.

Marion head coach Sean Gray hopes that participating in the Gulf Coast, against over 60 Division-1 college softball players and dozens of college coaches will result in the Lady Patriots, who lost in last season’s 6A State Quarterfinals, continuing their play further into the post-season.

“I guess the biggest reason we’re doing it is to try and get better prepared for playoff softball by going down there,” Gray said.

“We’re going to play some of the best teams in the country and hopefully be better prepared for the playoffs and make a deeper run.”

The Lady Patriots won’t just be developing skills on the diamond, however.

They will be developing a team chemistry and a bond that should continue long after high school.

“It gives us a chance to basically pay for the trip and raise enough funds to go down here and play in this big tournament,” Gray said. “Not only that, but do a lot of team bonding and create one of those experiences they will remember for the rest of their lives.”

Prize-winning raffle tickets will be drawn on June 21st. To purchase a ticket, you can contact Gray through the Marion Patriot Softball Facebook page, or contact him on his personal number of 870-7332751 or his email at sgray@msd3.org. Tickets can also be bought from any member of the Marion Lady Patriots softball team.

Gray would like to thank Curtis Lumber Ace Hardware in Marion, Arkansas and Costa Sunglasses for donating the prizes which made this raffle possible.