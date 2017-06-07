Local karate kids kickin’ it in Scotland

A group of local karate students are planning a trip overseas to showcase their talents on the international level

West Memphis is about to become recognized internationally in a new arena.

A group of local young women won their way into a global martial arts tournament in Scotland.

Coach, Master Dennis Brewer brought the contingent to city hall for a round of introductions and announced the team would represent the city, state and the USA at the World Taekwando Alliance championships.

“This is the best that we bring,” said Brewer.

The seventh degree black belt, Dennis Brewer has been doing martial arts for 35 years and even more so mentoring kids almost as long. Five representatives, products of Brewers training, came to city council and each one displayed poise as she articulately introduced herself with a concise and a polished inspirational autobiography. Brewer explained the tournament and the travel and made a public plea to raise travel expenses.

“West Memphis has talent,” said Brewer.

Last year the team sent 51 students to Boulder City, Nevada for competition and seven won championship rings to earn their way into the international tourney in July. Not only do the young ladies pack a powerful karate kick but they also achieve in West Memphis classrooms. The team boasts black belts of various degrees who double as honor students from Jackson Elementary, Academies of West Memphis, and ASU Mid-South.

“They will go to Dundee Scotland, to go against teams from the United Kingdom and others,” said Brewer. “I want to step forward and say we have people doing positive things in the community.

We often hear about the bad, but seldom hear about the kids that do the right things, go to school, and get the good grades.”

Brewer plead for funds to help make the trip at the culmination of a lot of hard work.

“We’ve been working hard since we made the team,” said Brewer. “There were 159 that tried out for this team. When we got seven I was excited. We beat out Dallas, Chicago and many big cities with the number of representative students. We’ve been working hard, but we are a little short on what we need to do it. Air and travel is $8,000.”

The group is offering Tshirts for $25 donations through the website masterbrewertkd. com, or phoning (870) 732-KICK. The navy blue shirts illustrate the USA against Scotland and says team sponsor on the back.

“Do something positive for the kids.”

All West Memphis will get to see what they’ve sponsored live from the competition.

“They are going to let us go live feed on facebook from the tournament,” said Brewer. “We have permission to put the City of West Memphis patch on the shoulder of our uniform and fly the city and Arkansas flags over the arena.”

The team leaves June 28.

“This is something we can brag on as a city. Sports transcends all bias and bigotry. It is something we can all get behind. It’s all about love and respect.”

By John Rech