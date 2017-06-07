Producers are encouraged to report prevented planting and failed acres

USDA Farm Service Agency ( FSA) reminds producers to report prevented planting and failed acres in order to establish or retain FSA program eligibility

Executive Director USDA-FSA Crittenden County Producers should report crop acreage they intended to plant, but due to natural disaster, were prevented from planting. Prevented planting acreage must be reported on form CCC-576, Notice of Loss, no later than 15 calendar days after the final planting date as established by FSA and Risk Management Agency (RMA).

The final planting date for the following crops are as follows:

• Corn: April 25th

• Grain Sorghum: May 15th

• Cotton: May 20th

• Rice: May 25th

• Soybeans: June 15th

• Soybeans following another crop: June 25th Acreage reporting deadlines for planted crops:

• Tomatoes: May 15th

• All spring seeded crops and CRP: July 15th

• Value-loss and controlled environment crops (except Nursery): Sept. 30th

• Fall-seeded small grains: Dec. 15th If a producer is unable to report the prevented planting acreage within the 15 calendar days following the final planting date, a latefiled report can be submitted. Late-filed reports will be accepted and FSA will conduct a farm visit to assess the eligible disaster condition that prevented the crop from being planted. A measurement service fee will be charged.

Producers with failed acres should also use form CCC576, Notice of Loss, to report failed acres. This must be filed and a field visit made by FSA before disposition of the crop to be considered eligible for history.

Producers of hand-harvested crops must notify FSA of damage or loss through the administrative County Office within 72 hours of the date of damage or loss first becomes apparent. This notification can be provided by filing a CCC576, email, fax or phone. Producers who notify the County Office by any method other than by filing the CCC-576 are still required to file a CCC-576, Notice of Loss, within the required 15 calendar days.

For losses on crops covered by the Non-Insured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP), producers must file a Notice of Loss within 15 days of the occurrence of the disaster or when losses become apparent. Producers must timely file a Notice of Loss for failed acres on all crops including grasses.

Please contact the Crittenden County FSA office at 870-739-4464 to schedule an appointment to file a Notice of Loss. To find your local FSA office, visit http://offices.usda.gov.

From Stuart Cooper,