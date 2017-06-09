Church Announcements

1001 Balfour, West Memphis: Vacation Bible School Monday, June 12 through Wednesday, June 14 from 9 a.m. until 12 noon. Kindergarten through 10th grade. For more information call Zach Kersey at 901-827-6836.

Beautiful Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 420 S. 15th St., West Memphis: Choir presents a Love Night for Pastor and Wife, Dr. E. D. Whitfield and wife Carolyn, Friday night June 9 at 7 p.m. Special guests are First Missionary Baptist Church and Pastor Ramelle Faulkner along with Carrie McClure and the Voices and the Beautiful Zion Choir. Marquis Monday, emcee. Annie Ruth Clark, sponsor. The public is invited. All pastors and preachers are also invited. Pastor’s Anniversary Banquet honoring Dr. E. D. Whitfield & First Lady Carolyn Whitfield Saturday, June 17 at 7 p.m. at the Eugene Woods Civic Center, 212 Polk, West Memphis. ‘African Attire.’

Bethel AME Church Bible School, 2403 E. Bond, West Memphis: VBS Monday, June 12 through Wednesday, June 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. at 2403 E. Barton. Food, fun and learning. Rev. Larry Banks, pastor.

15th Street COGIC, 121 S. 15th St., West Memphis: Vacation Bible School Monday, June 19 through Friday, June 23, 9 a.m. to 12 noon. Alvin Coleman, Jr., pastor.

First Missionary Baptist Church, 434 S. 12th St., West Memphis: Hosting 1st Annual ‘An Evening of Fun and Entertainment’ Saturday, June 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased from Cecile Thomas at 901-3611176 or any other committee member. Hosted by FMBC’s Fun and Entertainment Committee.

Heavenly Gates Fellowship Ministry, 2805 E. Service Rd., West Memphis: Good Shepherd Day Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Guest speaker Pastor Howard Houston of Redemption Christian Church of Memphis. Other guests include Pastor S. J. Parker and New Zion MBC and Pastor J. C. Jones and New Shiloh MBC. Come and help us celebrate. R. L. Hunter Pastor.

Heavenly Peace Baptist Church: Youth Day Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Guest is Temple of Praise Holiness Church of Memphis and pastor Darren Carthon along with the Lumpkin Singers and New Allen Church Family. Rev. Gregory Powels, host pastor.

Keeping It Real Ministries: Celebrating 7 Years in Ministry on Sunday, June 11 at 3 p.m. to be held at St. John Church in Crawfordsville. Special guest will be Pastor Roy C. Nelms and Union Valley MB Church of Wynne. Randy Smith Sr., host pastor.

Locust Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Hughes: Celebrating Pastor and Wife, Rev. Cornell and Sis. Tamekia Jackson, 12th Anniversary Sunday, June 11 at 2:30 p.m. Guest speaker Rev. Cedric Coleman from the Spring Grove MB Church in Haynes, Arkansas. Sis. Rose Payne from Rising Sun MB Church in Hughes, emcee. Rev. Cornell Jackson, host pastor.

Mt. Pilgrim Vacation Bible School, 1005 Second St., Earle: Monday, June 12 through Wednesday, June 14, 6 to 8 p.m. Rev. Milton Nicks, pastor.

New Hope Church, 817 S. 14th St., West Memphis: Celebrating Men’s Day at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Special guests include Pastor Willie Coleman along with New Beginning Ministries. Rev. Troy McClenton, pastor.

New Saint Paul Baptist Church, 326 S. 8th St., West Memphis: Pastor and Wife 8th Annual Love Day Celebration for Pastor Charles Clark Sr. and First Lady Petri Clark Sunday, June 11 at 3 p.m. Reverend Remille Faulkner, pastor of First Baptist Missionary Church in West Memphis will be the speaker. The members of New Saint Paul are asking that you come and fellowship with us.

New Salem Missionary Baptist Church, S. Airport Rd./College Rd.: Annual Youth Day Sunday at 3 p.m. Special guest speaker Iyann Childs along with Old St. Paul Youth praise team, Sis. Brittany Brown and Sis. Nickka. James Reynolds Jr., pastor.

Old St. Paul News: No children’s church this Sunday. Free neighborhood block party on Friday, June 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. Frederick S. Anthony, host pastor.

Philadelphia Outreach Ministries, 407 Birch St., West Memphis: ‘Victory Through Ministry’ Youth Explosion Saturday, June 10 at 1 p.m. Free food, Gospel Rappers, Praise Dancers, Water Slides and more!! Dr. Steven Nance, pastor.

Second St. John Leadership School, 305 Ingram Blvd., West Memphis: Classes held Thursday, June 15-Friday, June 16, 5:45 to 8:15 p.m. and Saturday June 17, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Certified classes offered 1001 – Introduction to the Bible – Minister Martha Raybon, 2011 – Baptist Doctrine – Rev. Fredrick Dorsey, 5012 – Becoming An Effective Deacon and Music Seminar Offered, Music for all generations – Natash Granger.

Total Deliverance Cathedral Church, 400 Commerce St., Earle: Presents the 16th Anniversary of Pastor Sherman and First Lady Odessa Smith. Friday, June 9 at 7 p.m. with Pastor Florine Milligan of Fresh Anointing Ministries of Forrest City. Sunday, June 11 at 3 p.m. speaker Bishop Ron Webb of Mt. Calvary Powerhouse of Popular Bluff, Missouri. There will also be many musical guests. Come and be blessed and be a blessing to this awesome couple. Everyone is invited to attend.

Walk In Truth Ministry,

383 Hwy. 77 N., Marion: “Don’t Crumble Under Pressure” this Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Speaker Pastor Barbara Perry Johnson. At 5:30 p.m. an hour of evangelistic praise and worship. Bishop W. W. Johnson, overseer.

