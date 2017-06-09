M©E©§C©IPE HOROSCOPE

For Saturday, June 10, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) This is an excellent day to take a short trip to see others, because you're eager to tell them something. Many of you are more involved in writing, reading and studying at this time.

Finances are on your mind right now, which is why you are full of moneymaking ideas. Some of you are planning major purchases as well.

GEMINI May to June 20) You feel empowered because both the Sun and your ruler Mercury are in your sign. This happens only once a year, so make the most of it.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Continue to work alone or behind the scenes, because this is a low-key time for you despite fiery Mars being in your sign. This is a good time to plan your new year ahead (from birthday to birthday).

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Enjoy increased popularity with others today – people want to see you. Accept invitations from others and enjoy schmoozing with everyone, especially younger people.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) You make a great impression on others now, especially bosses, parents and VIPs. This wonderful influence will last for a few more weeks. Use it to your advantage!

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Grab every opportunity to travel or explore further education, because you want to broaden your horizons. You have a hunger to experience more of

life.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Although you want to travel now, you have a lot of loose ends to take care of regarding taxes, debt and insurance issues. Make a list and tackle it now. Just do it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Your focus right now is on partnerships and close friends. Look for ways to improve the relationships that are closest to you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) You have a desire to be more efficient, effective and productive – act on this urge. Give yourself the right tools and materials to be the best that you can be.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) This is a playful, wonderful time for you. Accept invitations to parties. Enjoy sporting events and fun activities with children!

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) You're strongly focused on home and family right now. Keep working to make your home a place you enjoy living in.

YOU BORN TODAY: You like to be organized. You want beauty and art in your life. Something you've been involved with for about nine years will end this year. You will scrutinize old values and ideas you thought were important. This is a year to be more involved with others. Giving may become more important. Get ready for a fresh, new cycle waiting in your future!

